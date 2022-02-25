UNA-SUS/UFMA opens enrollment for a course on the Child’s Handbook – Notícia

Mid-level and higher-level health professionals, who work in Primary Health Care, and other interested parties who work with child care, can now enroll in the course Children’s Handbook: Intersectoral instrument to promote Comprehensive Child Health Care. Enrollments can be made until July 31, 2022 through the link. The course is free, free and starts immediately.

The course focuses on the multidisciplinary and intersectoral quality of the child’s handbook. The contents address the importance of this document as a well-being surveillance instrument for the organization of child care, since it accompanies the child’s growth and development in various spheres (health, school life and social assistance), favoring access to services of attention by families and the guarantee of the rights of this part of society.

Available in an innovative virtual environment, with accessibility features (such as audio description and translation into Libras), the offer has a version for mobile devices. During the learning journey, the student will have access to various educational supports and assessment strategies, such as: e-books, infographics, PDF material, multimedia resources, video and questionnaires.

With a workload of 30 hours, the offer is divided into five units and has the following contents: Intersectoriality and Comprehensive Child Health Care; Guidelines from the Child’s Handbook for families and caregivers; The Child’s Handbook as a monitoring instrument; Children’s Handbook for monitoring child growth; Children’s Handbook for monitoring child development.

The educational offer is the result of a partnership between the Directorate of Technologies in Education (DTED/UFMA), through the Open University of SUS of the Federal University of Maranhão (UNA-SUS/UFMA), with the Ministry of Health – through the Secretariat Management of Work and Education in Health of the Ministry of Health (SGTES/MS) in conjunction with the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS).