Understand the PicPay Leader Test on BBB 22 | real time

“The Leader’s Trial is PicPay. Attention to the rules: upon hearing the coin sign, the first player must disassemble the PicPay puzzle and transfer piece by piece to his partner. On the other side of the track, the second player receives the pieces and must assemble the puzzle according to the template displayed on the screen. Only after assembling the puzzle, the second player can press its button. The first player, that is, the one who disassembled the puzzle, can press your button at any time during the round. But beware: both buttons need to be pressed for the duo’s task to be completed. The first pair to complete the task in time wins the right to rest on the couch with PicPay in the next round . After all, with PicPay you get rid of even the perrengue of standing in a resistance”.