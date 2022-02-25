Union is positive, even if it brings risks

SulAmérica’s common shares (SULA11) ignore all the negative climate caused by the war in Ukraine and operate up more than 10% – more precisely, 10.83% – at R$34.29, at 13 (Brasília time) of this Thursday’s trading session (24).

The insurer’s shares extend the gains of the day before, which were almost 25%, when the merger of its operations with those of Rede D’Or (RDOR3) was announced. The ordinary papers of the hospital chain, however, retreated 8.25%, to R$ 50.92, having erased the gains of the fourth, when the shares closed in high of 8.82%.

The drop is mainly explained by the fact of how the operation will be carried out. Rede D’Or will issue 307.7 million new shares, diluting approximately 15% of its capital, which will be transferred to SulAmérica’s shareholders. With this, each share of this company will be worth, according to the valuation current hospital network, approximately R$ 42.60.

The decline in Rede D’Or’s shares, then, is explained by a movement of market adjustment and not by pessimism or negative views on the business combination – for analysts, on the contrary, the perception of the operation is mostly positive, although bring some risks on the radar.

Union of SulAmérica and Rede D’Or should create synergies

“For SulAmérica, we define the transaction as positive, given that the value of the transaction is very much in line with what we see as a ‘fair price’ for the shares”, comments Marcio Osako, analyst at Bradesco BBI, in a report. “As for Rede D’Or, we see the operation as a strategic and financially positive move”, he adds.

According to Osako, the new company will enjoy fiscal synergies, which can reach up to R$1.9 billion, and operational synergies, with SulAmérica reducing its general and administrative expenses by up to 15%.

Savings on the growth front are also expected by BBI, with the two companies working together on “new product development, new market entry and mergers and acquisitions”.

Finally, D’Or, for BBI, must also reduce its dependence on those who hire its services, thus increasing its bargaining power.

Credit Suisse highlights that SulAmérica should be able to advance in offering plans in regions where it is not yet present, but which have Rede D’Or units. The latter, in turn, will be able to count on a greater flow of patients from the insurer’s policyholders, increasing its occupancy rate and reducing its fixed costs.

However, there are also risks on the radar

Credit analysts, however, point out some risks that the operation can bring. Rede D’Or, for example, may have problems with other operators that contract its services when advancing vertically integrated plans with SulAmérica. Bradesco Seguros and Amil, direct competitors of the insurer that will be merged, are responsible for, respectively, 25% and 10% of the hospital company’s revenues.

In addition, for the Swiss bank, the vertical plans with SulAmérica may also increase the importance of the group’s less profitable hospitals, trapping the network in unattractive assets.

Finally, there is a significant risk that the deal will run into antitrust policy issues. That’s because the hospital chain would already have, in Credit Suisse’s eyes, considerable bargaining power against its payers and is an important provider in many geographies.

Morgan Stanley, despite claiming that the operation is a merger of “two great companies”, begins its analysis by saying that there are so far “more questions than answers”.

“After yesterday’s positive reaction, we think that the market may question the strategy behind this merger”, they comment.

Although the businesses are complementary and the union brings a competitive advantage, the interests of the two companies, for the bank, are difficult to converge due to the different cultures behind the insurance and medical worlds. “There is a gap, for example, between inflation and medical inflation”, they conclude.

In a conference call, SulAmérica’s CEO talks about the operation

After also disclosing its results last night, SulAmérica held its conference call with analysts in the morning. The focus, however, was much more on the operation with Rede D’Or than on the figures for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“The union between SulAmérica and Rede D’Or will open up opportunities for development and growth. The operations must be kept independent and depend on the approval of shareholders and regulators”, opened Ricardo Bottas, executive director (CEO) of the insurance company.

Bottas highlighted that the insurer, with the incorporation, should advance even more in its growth agenda. “With the transaction announcement, we continue to strengthen our M&As and inorganic growth agenda,” he commented.

As stated by the executive, the business combination facilitates SulAmérica’s advancement over portfolios in which they already “have an interest” and also opens up space for organic growth through vertical plans.

“It is complicated to talk about integration. Rede D’Or has always been one of our great partners and this must continue. We will, however, continue to interact with other providers. It is in the agreement that the operations remain independent”, defended the CEO.

As for the premium that the insurer’s shareholders will earn, Bottas declared himself satisfied. “It is a different award than what has been seen in recent transactions in the market. We are quite satisfied,” he said. “”I reinforce my confidence in the transaction to generate value for stakeholders and other shareholders of the company”.

The business combination must still be approved at a shareholders’ meeting. After that, to get off the ground, permission from regulatory bodies will be lacking, namely the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), the Private Insurance Superintendence (SUSEP) and the Central Bank of Brazil.

