US sends 7,000 troops to Europe after Ukraine invasion

US sends 7,000 troops to Europe, says government official (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

US sends 7,000 troops to Europe, says government official

Russian military forces launched a wide-ranging invasion of Ukraine today

US President Joe Biden made a statement after the Russian attack

The US defense secretary on Thursday ordered the deployment of 7,000 US troops to Europe, a senior defense official told reporters. The information was released by the news channel CNN.

“This would include an armored brigade combat team with associated capabilities and enablers. They will be sent to Germany to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and be prepared to meet a range of requirements in the region. We hope they leave in the next few days,” said the official, who was not identified.

As CNN reported, in White House comments, Biden reiterated that US forces “are not and will not be involved in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine.”

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East,” the official added.

Earlier, Biden made his first speech after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The American president said that “Putin is the aggressor” and that “he chose this war, and now he will have to face the consequences”.

In the aftermath, Biden assured that the US will “defend every millimeter of NATO territory”, and announced intense economic sanctions on Russia.

“Today, I am imposing new sanctions and export limitations on Russia. This will cost the Russian economy dearly, both immediately and in the long term. We have developed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and minimize the impacts on the United States and our allies,” Biden said.