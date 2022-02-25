US sends 7,000 troops to Europe

US Defense Secretary Antony Blinken has ordered the deployment of 7,000 US troops to Europe, a senior official told reporters shortly after US President Joe Biden’s speech. The information was released by the Reuters agency.

“This would include an armored brigade combat team with associated capabilities and enablers. They will be sent to Germany to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression and be prepared to meet a number of requirements in the region. coming days,” said the unnamed official.

In his remarks, Biden said he authorized “the deployment of land and air forces already deployed” in eastern Europe to defend NATO allied countries: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania and Germany. The US president stressed that the US “is not and will not be involved in a conflict with Russia in Ukraine”.

After four months of tensions, Russia confirmed US speculation and invaded neighboring Ukraine.

The invasion officially began after a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin at 11:45 pm on Wednesday (23), when he announced a “special military operation” to “protect the population of Donbass”, a region in eastern Ukraine with a Russian majority. whose independence was recognized by Moscow on Monday (21).