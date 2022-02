US soldiers deployed to Latvia, a former Soviet republic that is part of NATO| Photo: EFE/EPA/GATIS INDREVICS

US President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered 7,000 US troops to be sent to Germany to reinforce NATO in Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Pentagon later specified that about 7,000 members of the US combat brigade will be deployed in the coming days in Germany “to reassure the allies of the Atlantic Alliance and deter Russian aggression”. During his speech at the White House, Biden stressed that US forces in Europe will not set foot in Ukraine, a country that is not part of the Atlantic Alliance, and that its objective is to “defend” NATO allies.

This new deployment is in addition to the 6,800 troops recently sent by the United States temporarily to Europe (in countries on NATO’s eastern flank, such as Romania, Germany and Poland) to respond to the crisis in Ukraine.

These troops are in addition to the more than 80,000 American soldiers who are on the European continent on permanent or rotating missions. In addition to sending these soldiers, the US has 8,500 “high alert” troops on its territory who are ready to be deployed and who, in the event of a call-up, would act under NATO command.