Vale (VALE3) announces distribution of US$ 3.5 billion in dividends – R$ 3.7 per share

Vale (VALE3) announced on Thursday night (24) that it will distribute US$ 3.5 billion to its shareholders through dividends, US$ 1.25 billion of which is an extraordinary dividend. In total, each paper will entitle its holder to withdraw US$0.73 or R$3,701.

According to the document, the payment of remuneration will take place on March 16 and the cut-off date was set on the next eighth day – the shares will be traded ex-dividend on the nineth.

Holders of ADRs, according to the statement, will receive payment through Citibank NA, the depositary for the ADRs, as of March 23.

“Dividends per share will vary slightly due to the share buyback program and the payment of long-term compensation to its executives, changing the number of treasury shares”, comments Vale.

Vale will cancel around five million shares

In addition to the dividends, the mining company informed that its Board of Directors approved the cancellation of 133,418,347 common shares, which represents 41% of the shares currently held in treasury.

Vale informs that due to the cancellation, its total capital will be composed of 4.9 billion common shares and 12 special class preferred shares, all without par value. The bylaws will be amended shortly.

“Management reinforces its intention to hold only the treasury shares necessary to support the compensation plans and cancel the remaining shares once the necessary profit reserves are available”, comments Vale in the document.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related