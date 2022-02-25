Vale (VALE3) announces dividends totaling BRL 17.93 billion

Business

THE OK (VALE3) announced this Thursday (24) that it will pay dividends to shareholders in the total amount of US$ 3.5 billion (approximately R$ 17.93 billion).

Of this amount, the unit value of the dividend from Vale is R$3.701840165 per common share — or US$0.73 per share. The company informs that the amount was calculated based on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021, including an extraordinary dividend of US$ 1.25 billion.

They will be considered eligible to receive the proceeds from the mining company shareholders holding shares in the company until the end of trading on March 8 2022. As of the following day, the shares will be traded without granting the right to receive. Payment of remuneration will take place on March 16.

Paper dividends will suffer small variation due to the share buyback program and the payment of long-term compensation to its executives, changing the number of treasury shares. The company committed to issue a new notice to shareholders to inform the final value per share.

Vale share buyback program

Vale also informed in a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that the Board of Directors approved the cancellation of 133,418,347 common shares, representing 41% of shares currently held in treasury.

Because of the cancellation, the total capital of Vale will comprise 4,999,040,051 common shares and 12 special class preferred shares, all without par value. “Vale’s Bylaws will be adjusted in due course to reflect the new number of shares,” he said.

“Management reinforces its intention to hold only the treasury shares necessary to support the compensation plans and cancel the remaining shares once the necessary profit reserves are available,” the company said in a statement.

The current buyback program Vale shares was approved on October 28 of last year. The company’s shares closed today’s trading session up 1.24%, quoted at R$87.54.