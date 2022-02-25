Vale (VALE3): Ebitda and dividend do not please despite record profit in 2021; stock drops 2%, but analysts remain optimistic

Just like blue chip Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), which released its figures for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, Vale (VALE3) presented data the day before that disappointed the market, despite a record net profit of R$ 121.2 billion registered in 2021. After the result, at 10:10 am (Brasília time), the shares fell 2.27%, to R$ 85.55.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) data were lower than many analysts had expected. However, most of them remain positive with the role.

Itaú BBA points out that the adjusted Ebitda that excludes Brumadinho and Covid-19 expenses, at US$ 6.9 billion, was 7% below its estimate, mainly due to lower iron ore prices, which more than offset the strong commodity sales and lower cash costs.

Free cash flow generation was weak, hampered by provisions and working capital. The company recorded $1.1 billion in additional provisions for damages related to Samarco (in line with its expectations), but also $1.7 billion for decharacterization of dams, which analysts saw as a negative surprise.

XP points out that the Ebitda data was in line with its estimate. But the (negative) highlights were the lower-than-expected cash generation, negative by US$ 175 million, due to the increase in working capital, capital investments, Brumadinho payments and others. In addition, there was a new round of provisions related to the de-characterization of dams, in the amount of US$ 2.1 billion.

“We view these results as slightly negative as the recurring was in line with our estimates, however the higher provisions and weaker cash generation were disappointing.”

Bradesco BBI, in turn, assessed that the lower-than-expected data also came from higher selling, general and administrative expenses) allocated at the corporate level (US$ 183 million above the estimate) and weaker coal Ebitda (US$ 102 million versus US$193 million estimated by BBI).

However, the bank’s analysts pointed out that the quality of Vale’s results was really good, as the main

divisions (iron ore and base metals) posted solid operating numbers. The increase in general and administrative expenses at the corporate level was a negative surprise, but it is seasonal and should reverse in the coming quarters.

“We believe investors may not like the weak cash flow generation in the quarter (albeit partially explained by temporary working capital impacts and higher than normal cash outflows related to the Brumadinho deal), while provisions may have caught some investors unprepared (although expected by the BBI)”, assess the bank’s analysts.

Dividends were lower than generally expected, mainly because the dividend base (Ebitda minus maintenance capex) was affected by provisions related to Brumadinho. The mining company informed that it will distribute US$ 3.5 billion to its shareholders through dividends, US$ 1.25 billion of which are extraordinary. In total, each paper will entitle its holder to withdraw US$0.73 or R$3,701.

Analysts said they expected a negative reaction to today’s figures, mainly on account of provisions and weaker cash flow, but reckoned the earnings momentum would likely pick up in the coming quarters, supported by higher iron ore prices.

Thus, the analysts maintained the outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average, or equivalent to the purchase) and a target price of BRL 108 for the paper (up potential of 23.37% compared to the previous day’s closing). For ADRs (actually, the company’s shares traded in the US), the target price is $20, or upside potential of 17%.

“We expect iron ore prices to remain within the range of US$ 130 to US$ 150 a ton in the short term, which could lead to upward revisions to earnings”, assesses the BBI.

XP analysts also have a buy recommendation in their name, with a target price of BRL 97, a potential appreciation of 10.8% in relation to the closing price of BRL 87.54 the day before. Along the same lines, the BBA also has an outperform recommendation, with a target price of US$ 19 for the ADR, or up potential of 11.3% in relation to the closing of the paper the day before, of US$ 17.07.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related