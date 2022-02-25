Vale (VALE3): What analysts expect from the 4th quarter balance sheet, which will be released today

Vale (VALE3) discloses its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 this Thursday (23), after the close of trading. In general, analysts expect the company to bring higher sales volumes, something already proven by operational previews, but with lower prices for ore impacting revenue.

According to Refinitiv, average revenue projections are $13.3 billion between October and December, compared to $12.682 billion in the third quarter. For earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) and net income, in turn, the average projections are, respectively, of US$ 6.6 billion, against US$ 6, 9 billion in the immediately preceding three months, and from US$ 4.703 billion, against US$ 3.9 billion.

“We expect significantly lower realized prices of US$100 per ton, down 20% in the quarter, offsetting seasonally higher volumes of 86 million tons,” said Fernando Ferreira, Jennie Li and Rebecca Nossig, analysts at XP Investimentos.

Itaú BBA is following the same path, pointing out that the mining company must have shipped 90 million tons between October and December, 14 million more than in the third quarter. For them, this should offset the lower ore prices and bring operating gains for the company, diluting, for example, freight expenses.

XP and Morgan Stanley endorse the perception that the miner will see a dilution in its costs. Despite this, however, none of the three houses sees the Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) improving. In the third quarter, Vale recorded a margin of 55% and, for the fourth, XP, Morgan Stanley and BBA set their projections for these indices at, respectively, 51.6%, 51.7% and 54.5%.

The difference between BBA’s projections and the two other analyzes can be explained, perhaps, by the fact that the bank sees a gradual decline in Vale’s costs with paralyzed operations – in October, for example, Vale resumed its activities at the Onça Puma mine , after litigation in court, and in the same month the company won the right to partially resume operating on a railroad in the Mariana Complex, in Minas Gerais.

For Ebtida, XP and Morgan Stanley, therefore, also have more similar numbers, of US$ 6.32 billion and US$ 6.49 billion, respectively. Itaú BBA, in turn, sees this number close to US$ 7.45 billion.

Analysts differ on the average price of ore sold by Vale

In addition to projecting higher Ebitda, Itaú BBA is also a little more optimistic about revenue. The Brazilian bank sees total revenue reaching US$13.6 billion, considerably higher than Morgan Stanley’s US$12.5 billion and XP’s US$12.2 billion.

The difference in this regard, in part, is explained by the fact that the Brazilian bank sees a scenario in which the average price of Vale’s ore sales will be higher than in the other two projections – of US$ 113, against US$ 100 for the XP, for example. The BBA also claims to see Vale benefiting from “pricing mechanisms”.

Finally, BBA and XP still diverge a little on how the mining company will perform in base metals.

“With regard to Base Metals, we have a higher Ebitda in the quarter, of US$ 1.03 billion, recovering the impacts of the strike in Canada”, they say, referring to the plant of the Brazilian company in the North American country that deals with the extraction of nickel and metals such as copper, which was on strike for much of the third quarter. BBA, in turn, sees Ebitd54.5% and that of this arm closing December at US$ 690 million, a little short of XP’s projection.

XP projects Vale’s net income at US$4.4 billion, Morgan Stanley at US$3.7 billion and Itaú BBA at US$4.8 billion.

