Vale (VALE3) will distribute $3.5 billion in dividends on March 16 – Money Times

The board of directors of OK (VALE3) approved the distribution of R$ 3.701840165 per share. That’s the equivalent of $3.5 billion, or $0.73 per share, according to the document released on Thursday (24).

Payment of remuneration will take place on March 16, 2022. The amount to be distributed was calculated based on the balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 and includes an extraordinary dividend of US$ 1.25 billion.

The cut-off date for holders of Vale shares traded on B3 (B3SA3) will be on March 8, 2022, while holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) traded on NYSE will be on March 10, 2022.

The shares will be traded ex-dividend on B3 and NYSE as of March 9, 2022, inclusive.

According to Vale, dividends per share will vary slightly due to the share buyback program and the payment of long-term compensation to its executives. This changes the number of treasury shares.

The board also approved the cancellation of 133.4 million shares, representing 41% of the shares currently held in treasury.

As a result, Vale’s total capital will comprise 4.9 billion common shares and 12 special class preferred shares, all without par value.