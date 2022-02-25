Vasco’s Board of Directors approves a BRL 70 million bridge loan with 777 Partners

Vasco took an important step towards the sale of football to the US company 777 Partners. On Thursday night, the Deliberative Council of the club approved a bridge loan of R$ 70 million with the group that has agreed to buy SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol) Cruz-Maltina.

The meeting was in virtual format, and broadcast live on Vasco TV. The meeting was in virtual format, and broadcast live on Vasco TV. The vote ended with 180 votes in favour, 12 against contracting the loan and 14 abstentions. Final numbers will be updated at the end of the debate. According to the agreement with 777, the money should fall into the Cruz-Maltina account in the coming days, and will be used for emergency expenses.

This amount is considered an anticipation of the total amount of R$ 700 million agreed for the sale of SAF. If the deal is not consummated at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), the R$ 70 million will become a debt to be paid to the US group.

In theory, the next step is the convening of the AGE. However, the former chairman of the Deliberative Council Roberto Monteiro notified Vasco’s powers last Wednesday, threatening to officially take legal action if this Thursday’s meeting took place. As it occurred, he must do so based on the justifications he presented to the THROW!.

At the beginning of the meeting, Monteiro (who participated as a benefactor) again questioned the meeting. In response, a counter-notification signed by the club’s president, Jorge Salgado, was read. In the letter, the former leader’s arguments are harshly contested.