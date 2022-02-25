Vasco’s Board of Directors approves a R$70 million loan from 777 Partners | vasco

Vasco’s Deliberative Council approved, on Thursday night, in an extraordinary meeting, the bridge loan of R$ 70 million from 777 Partners. The vote had nothing to do with SAF, but it is the first contribution by the company interested in buying 70% of the club’s football.

+ See all the details of the agreement between Vasco and 777 Partners

The virtual meeting, which started at 7:30 pm, was led by the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Carlos Fonseca, and had 197 counselors, including 26 great benefactors, 28 benefactors and 143 elected. Voting is still in progress. However, as more than 99 councilors voted in favor of the loan, the majority required for approval was reached.

+ Four-player call option is one of the 777 loan guarantees

With the approval, 777 Partners has one week to transfer the money, but the deposit is expected to be made this Friday. Due to bureaucratic issues and Carnival, it is possible, however, that the amount will only fall into Vasco’s account next week.

+ Meet 777 Partners

If the acquisition of SAF by 777 is not completed, this amount will be treated as a common loan, to be paid off with interest and corrections until September 16 of this year. The interest rate is 15% per annum, and four players, whose names were not revealed, were given call options as collateral.

1 of 2 Vasco will receive a loan, which can become an advance, of R$ 70 million from 777 Partners — Photo: Disclosure Vasco will receive a loan, which can become an advance, of R$ 70 million from 777 Partners — Photo: Disclosure

If the partners approve the offer, at a General Meeting without a defined date, the amount, which represents 10% of the total investment, will be deducted from the amount of R$ 700 million that will be invested in Vasco’s football.

+ Read more news from Vasco

The loan is one of the only binding parts of the agreement signed by President Jorge Salgado in Miami. The other is mutual exclusivity in the 90 days in which all political and bureaucratic procedures (due diligence, drafting the contract, etc.) are carried out. During this period, neither Vasco nor the American company can negotiate with other parties.

Meet 777 Partners

Despite the expectation of part of the crowd in relation to large signings, at this first moment, Vasco plans to use the amount of R$ 70 million to regularize the cash flow. The idea is to put and keep the salaries of employees and cast up to date, pay off debts with suppliers and installments of agreements, in addition, of course, to invest in football.

+ Agreement with 777 Partners provides for an injection of BRL 700 million over three years in Vasco’s football

An investment, however, still timid, with feet on the ground. If the SAF is approved by the members, the club will receive another R$ 120 million in 2022. Then, with more cash in hand and a guarantee of a large injection of money in the coming years, the squad should win more famous names.

Rodrigo Capelo explains the 777’s vision of Vasco: “To be the jewel in the crown of Latin America”

The ge Vasco podcast is available on the following platforms:

🎧 Globoplay – click here to listen!

🎧 Spotify – click here to listen!

🎧 Google Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Apple Podcasts – click here to listen!

🎧 Pocket Casts – click here to listen!

▶️ Hit play!