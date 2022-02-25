Vegan product will no longer be niche, says company after partnership with giant Kraft Heinz – 02/23/2022 – Panel SA

Matias Muchnick, CEO of Chilean vegan products NotCo, which on Tuesday (22) announced a joint venture with Kraft Heinz, says he is in a hurry to launch the first product in partnership with the ketchup giant, which should be ready later this year.

“We don’t have time. Climate change is happening. We have to make a quick change”, he says.

The sustainability of production, according to him, is today an important element in the consumer’s purchase decision, which has become more demanding.

“Nowadays, we take the animal out of the equation. We certainly have a much more efficient and more sustainable industry. Therefore, switching to plant-based is obvious. We have to do this for future generations”, he says.

The joint venture, which will operate under the name The Kraft Heinz Not Company, intends to use NotCo’s technology, known for its plant-based mayonnaise and hamburger.

According to the executive, the idea is not to work on niche markets. The partnership should take advantage of the scale and strength of the Kraft Heinz brand to expand its audience around the world, with competitive prices, says Muchnick.

“For a company like Kraft Heinz, innovation has always been very difficult. There was a lot of legacy from its brands, with a hundred years of tradition, and there was much more concentration on market penetration, in different formats, but there has never been such a disruptive innovation. like plant-based”, he says.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco