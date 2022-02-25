A study published in the scientific journal BMC Medicine this Thursday (24) pointed out that vegetarians are 14% less likely to develop cancer than people who eat meat regularly. The article was conducted by researchers from Oxford (United Kingdom), who compared data from more than 470,000 people.

The comparison also made it possible to point out that people who consume meat, but not as often, have a 2% lower risk of contracting the disease in question. Furthermore, according to the authors, vegetarian women are 18% less likely to develop breast cancer after menopause than women who eat meat regularly.

With men, the difference is even more striking: Vegetarians have a 31% lower risk of prostate cancer compared to those who eat a carnivore diet. The researchers’ conclusion is that people should limit their intake of red and processed meat and eat more whole grains, vegetables, fruits and vegetables.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Vegetarians have a lower risk of developing cancer, study finds (Image: claudioventrella/Envato)

Scientists say the lower risk of cancer in people with low meat consumption is consistent with previous evidence. In some cases, such as breast cancer, the difference may be directly related to the body mass index (BMI).

Anyway, experts warn that, even if it is advisable to cut the consumption of red meat if it integrates most of your diet, the vegetarian eating habit is not exactly synonymous with a healthy life, and there needs to be a correct intake of protein and calories.

Source: BMC Medicine