Video: Battle tank crushes civilian car in Kiev, Ukraine

A tank was spotted advancing on a civilian’s car in Ukraine, specifically in Kiev’s Obolon district, this Friday 25th.

The record was shared on social media. The images show the tank moving through the neighborhood until, at a given moment, it crosses the road and hits a black car squarely.

A second part of the video shows the action of civilians to rescue the driver of the hit car. The car was dented, but the man who was driving it was alive. There is still no further information on his condition or identity.

A resident of the neighborhood named Viktor Berbash, 58, told the agency AFP have witnessed the episode. He reports hearing gunshots when he was on his porch and decided to run into the street.

“I saw an armored vehicle and there were shots,” he said. “And that vehicle, probably with an anti-aircraft gun, was already here.”

Berbash added that he noticed the tank crush the car, which he considered an intentional move.

“Two armored vehicles were driving down the road, and the second of them deliberately entered the opposite lane.”

The siege by Russian troops of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, marks the second day of the military operation launched by President Vladimir Putin against the neighboring country. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces entered Obolon, about 10 kilometers from Kiev’s Independence Square, in the early hours of the morning.

The action in Obolon, by the way, motivated the Ukrainian Defense to ask residents to report to the police the infiltration of Russians in the neighborhood and to throw Molotov cocktails at suspects. A TV network even broadcast instructions on how to prepare the artifact, a kind of homemade bomb produced with some fuel.

Watch videos showing how the main battle tank crushed a civilian’s car:

This is the moment a Russian tank swerves and crushes a civilian’s car on a highway in Kyiv. Ukrainians battle to free the driver who was miraculously still alive. pic.twitter.com/F9n7y4JVYQ — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 25, 2022