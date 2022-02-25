Video captures dispute between Ukrainian and Russian fighter jets on the outskirts of Kiev – Prisma

Vladimir Puttin’s government ordered military action in Ukraine, in breakaway areas that he had already recognized as independent areas. Ukraine’s government, however, talks of full invasion. The attack is considered the most serious in Europe since the Second World War.
Western countries condemned the Russian attack. The UN (United Nations) asked Putin to back off, but in a speech, the Russian president said that “whoever tries to interfere will suffer consequences never seen before”.
At least two loud explosions were heard in central Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and in Mariupol, the main city – which is a port – controlled by Kiev near the front line in the east of the country, strong explosions were also heard.
Ukraine is being hit by a second wave of missiles, according to information released by a close aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukraine’s army said on Thursday it had shot down five Russian planes and a helicopter in the east of the country, shortly after Moscow launched a military offensive. The Russian government denied the information and, in turn, claimed to have destroyed air defense systems and put air bases in Ukraine ‘out of order’.
A man despairs as he sees the destruction in the city of Chuguiv, in eastern Ukraine, after Russian bombing this Thursday (24)
People react by standing behind the isolated area around the remains of a projectile in Kiev. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Warns Of An Ongoing ‘Scale Of Invasion’
After bombings, the Ukrainian population begins to leave the country for Poland, Romania and Slovakia, leaving behind belongings and even pets. Government of Portugal said it will receive refugees from Ukraine
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kiev, Ukraine, after a Russian military offensive.
Mother and daughter embrace at the Ukraine-Hungary border. The countries of Central Europe were preparing this Thursday (24) to receive people running away gives Russian invasion of Ukrainewith Poland establishing reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a refugee corridor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Russia will pay a bitter price for attacks on Ukraine in a speech this morning. He also made it clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin made a ‘grave mistake’
US President Joe Biden has declared that ‘the world will hold Russia to account’ for the military attack on Ukraine and, he warned, will cause ‘catastrophic loss of life’. And he declared that he will continue to give support and assistance to Ukrainians
In the middle of the afternoon, the american president announced a new package of sanctions against at least four Russian banks, in addition to the freezing of Russian funds in financial institutions in the country. For Biden, Putin is the “aggressor” who chose war and must bear the consequences. In the view of the American representativethe Russian president would aim to reestablish the former Soviet Union, starting with the domination of Ukraine
A Ukrainian military plane has crashed near Kiev, the country’s capital, with 14 people on board. According to the AFP agency, ‘authorities’ would be on board
Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky compared the Russian invasion of his country to the actions of Nazi Germany during World War II.
Ukrainians living in France protest against Russian invasion of Ukraine
A man watches a Russian Ka-52 helicopter crash landing in a field outside Kiev, Ukraine. Huge explosions were heard before dawn in Kiev, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders denounced the start of a Russian invasion that could cause mass casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected government.
Police erected metal barriers around Moscow’s Pushkinskaya Square ahead of an unauthorized protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
On the first day of the conflict, adviser to the Ukrainian presidential cabinet Mykhailo Podolyak confirmed that the Russian military took control of the Chernobyl plant in the ghost town of Pripyat. There are nuclear waste from the 1986 disaster.
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Russian Defense General Igor Konashenkov said the army destroyed 74 Ukrainian military installations. In a speech on TV, he said that among the areas attacked were 11 landing and take-off runways for the invaded country’s Air Force.