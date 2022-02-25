video reveals how robotic arm of the International Space Station works; watch – Metro World News Brazil

the news of NASA don’t stop and if you love receiving updates, take the opportunity and check this text until the end, let’s go? In one of the most recent events, the spacecraft known as Northrop Grumman’s Cygnuswith almost 3,800 kilos of cargo, was sent to the International Space Stationwhich fitted it to the Unity module with your robotic arm.

According to details shared by the portal FayerWayerO Canadarm2 is the robotic arm of the ISS, this is manned by astronauts Raja Chari and Kayla Barronthe latter being a support.

A video from the station showed how he worked to receive the important shipment. Watch below. (If you can’t see it, just access the link).

About the images shared by NASA, they show how the Canadarm2 used its seven joints to receive the spacecraft. It left the Earth reaching a speed of 28 thousand kilometers per hour. It is worth remembering that the robotic arm can reach up to 17.6 meters when fully extended.

Added to the International Space Station in June 2002, the robotic arm was hit by debris in 2021, but it wasn’t something that resulted in complications.

Canadarm2’s tasks include: maintaining the station, moving supplies, equipment and astronauts, and picking up visiting vehicles.

The Cygnus Resupply Mission

You may have wondered: what did the cargo ship contain? Cygnus? And in general terms, the 17th Northrop Grumman mission it has scientific experiments, hardware and nearly 3,800 pounds of research.

The Cygnus mission is the first to introduce enhanced features that allow the spacecraft to perform a reset. To complete such an initiative, they use their engines, tuning the ISS orbit as a standard service for NASA.

Finally, this spacecraft Northrop Grumman it will stay until May before deploying CubeSats, unloading tons of garbage, which will be destroyed upon re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere.