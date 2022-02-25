Vítor Pereira is the fourth Portuguese to command professional football at Corinthians; meet the other three





With the arrival of Vitor Pereira to the position of coach of Corinthians’ professional football team, the club begins to write a new page in its history with a coach from Portugal. Before Vítor, three other Portuguese led the team.

Let’s remember who they were!

In 1912, the legendary Portuguese goalkeeper Casimiro do Amaral, considered the greatest archer in the lowlands of São Paulo, became the coach of Corinthians Paulista – at that time, the captain of the team was the coach himself. Amaral led Alvinegro in several games and made the Bom Retiro team famous in the city’s dirt fields.

The second Portuguese to command Corinthians was another Pereira, named Antônio.

Antonio Pereira he lived intensely the politics of the club, from Campo do Lenheiro, passing through Campo da Ponte Grande, to Parque São Jorge. In 1937, he was the coach of the People’s Team and, alongside Neco, commanded the Musketeer Squadron in 51 matches. He won the 1937 Campeonato Paulista, with the epic 1-0 victory over rival Palestra Itália in the heart of Parque Antarctica.

It is worth noting that 112 years ago Antônio Pereira was one of the minds that idealized and organized the foundation of a workers’ club that would popularize Brazilian football; he articulated the joining of the best players from Varzea at the time and on September 1, 1910, with the help of other workers, he founded Corinthians.

Eleven years after Pereira commanding Timão, the Portuguese

Jorge Gomes de Lima, nicknamed Joreca, was a Corinthian technical visionary between 1948 and 1949. It was with him that the promises of the Maria Zélia floodplain had their opportunity – talents like Luizinho, Idário and Cabeção. Technical strategist, Joreca was instrumental in assembling the Gold Squad led by Claudio and Baltazar, among other stars who went down in history.

“Corinthians has one of the richest and most inspiring stories, on and off the pitch. This story was built both by Brazilians and by many foreigners who passed through here and left their contributions in our DNA. Vítor Pereira rescues the tradition of Portuguese technicians that began to be built in the early years of Corinthians”, says José Colagrossi, superintendent of marketing, communication and innovation at the club.

“In the history of Corinthians Paulista, the Lusitanians were chosen by Mystique Corinthiana to change the history of Brazil through football, whether by founding or coaching the People’s Team! Casimiro do Amaral, Antônio Pereira and Joreca have their names engraved among the giants of our history”, concludes Fernando Wanner, Corinthians historian.

Special thanks to Fernando Wanner, historian of Sport Club Corinthians Paulista, for the information provided for this article.







