Vivo (VIVT3) rules out that the purchase of Oi Móvel (OIBR3) approved by Cade is changed by Anatel

The CEO of Vivo (VIVT3), Christian Gebara, evaluated this Wednesday (23) that possible questions by Anatel should not change what was approved by Cade with regard to the purchase of the unit of Oi (OIBR3) Mobile.

“We are following all the procedures. I do not expect changes in what was approved by Cade because of questions about Anatel’s rite. All members approved. It was unanimous,” said Christian Gebara, CEO Vivo, in a conference call with journalists.

Read too:

The questioning about Anatel’s prior consent in relation to the operation comes from Copel, which filed a request in court, arguing that there were illegalities in the decision.

Vivo’s shares (VIVT3) rose 0.83%, quoted at R$ 49.47, while Oi’s shares (OIBR3) rose 1.23%, at R$ 0.82.

Migration of customers from Oi to Vivo

“We are required to keep offers from customers coming from Oi for at least 12 months. Then, if there is a change in value, customers can carry out portability, the portability market in Brazil works very well”, added Gebara.

During a conference call with analysts, the company also highlighted that there is no rush to distribute digital services to Oi’s public, and that its current customer base should be the focus for expanding the service.

According to the board, when there are also Oi customers and it is possible to assess their credit risk, the company should offer the Vivo Money service, Vivo Pay, healthcare services and others.

investments

Asked about synergies with the purchase of assets from Oi, the board said that the deal still needs to be closed to assess the impact, but that most of it should come from cost optimization and Capex.

“Last year’s investments did not include Oi. This amount will only enter the closing of the operation. The estimated value for the portion referring to Vivo is R$5.5 billion. It would be a number for 2022, with a cash outlay. Our capex was BRL 8.7 billion in 2021″, Gebara told reporters.

According to him, the average of the last few years in terms of capex was around R$ 8 billion. “We don’t give guidance of capex, but [para 2022] he is in these values. It’s not as low as it was in 2020, maybe closer to what it was in 2021. We have strong cash generation.”

Competition

Asked about the competitive environment, Gebara said that competition is fierce and that other players have also been investing in 4G. He says that both Vivo and other operators are raising prices on account of inflation. And that, in addition to raising prices or proposing changes in plans to customers.

“The macroeconomic and inflationary situation [do Brasil] worry. This has an impact on our costs. But the expectation is that the industry leader, Vivo, can stand out especially in mobile and fiber.”

Fiber

Vivo’s CEO pointed out that in the last quarter the company was not as aggressive in FTTH (fiber-to-homewhen the optical fiber goes directly from the company’s central to the customer, increasing the quality of service) as before, but highlighted that the absolute number of revenue has been high, with an increase of 31%, with expansion in new cities.

Gerbara said he wants to reduce churn in FTTH and mobile services, and said he expects Vivo to become the first to combine fiber and mobile.

Vivo’s balance sheet results

A Vivo posted a net income of R$2.628 billion in its fourth quarter balance sheet, up 103% year-on-year.

According to the company, the result is mainly due to the recognition of a tax credit in the amount of R$ 1.408 billion, referring to the STF’s decision of the unconstitutionality of the incidence of IRPJ and CSLL on the Selic rate corrections received due to tax returns. improperly collected. At the press conference with analysts, the board stated that it does not expect such an effect in 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDAin the acronym in English) recurring grew 1.2% compared to the same stage in 2020, totaling R$ 4.933 billion. The recurring Ebitda margin reached 42.9% in 4Q21, down 0.7 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

Balance sheet analysis (VIVT3)

For Bradesco BBI, Telefônica recorded a modest growth in Ebitda, but very much in line with expectations. Furthermore, it sees the results as largely neutral for the shares, as they reflect the continuity of the main trends observed throughout the year.

The bank sees VIVT3 trading at 4.5x EV/Ebitda 2022 and at this point believes a material reclassification at this point should be more reliant on stronger growth numbers as Ebitda growth remains quite timid at 1.2 % (+1.7% year on year in 2021).

The bank maintains a neutral valuation for Telefônica and a target price of R$61.00.

price rise

In the assessment of Itaú BBA, Vivo had positive results, with recurring Ebitda 5.3% above projections and revenue 2.5% higher. Ebitda and revenues were in line with the consensus of the Bloombergbut the company lost on adjusted earnings per share.

On the operational front, the bank points out that mobile accesses reached 83.9 million, increasing 6.9% YoY, while total fixed accesses decreased 10.2% YoY. FTTx customer growth was 8.9% YoY, while FTTH grew 36% YoY.

Additionally, BBA maintained the assessment market perform for Telefônica, but raised its target price from R$50.00 to R$53.00.

Solid results

Bank Of America assessed that Vivo’s 4Q21 results were “solid, but more is needed”. The analysis maintains a neutral rating for the asset, but raises the target price, from BRL 50.00 to BRL 53.00, “because we see a balanced assessment at the moment”.

“As we incorporate the 4Q21 numbers into our model, we increased our 2022 and 2023 revenues by 0.5% and 2.5% respectively, following the pace of revenue,” explains BofA.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related