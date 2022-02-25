Vtor Pereira confirms his technical commission numbers

After 20 days of Sylvinho’s dismissal, Corinthians announced the hiring of the new coach last Wednesday. The Portuguese Vítor Pereira arrives to command Timão during the 2022 season, with a technical commission composed of five more professionals besides him.

The confirmation of the commission number came precisely from the coach, in an exchange of messages with the website GE. Nonetheless, the newly hired by the Parque São Jorge club has not yet released the names and positions of the members.

Still according to GE, the commander is expected in Brazil next Monday. Regarding the date of the official presentation for the start of activities, Vítor said that he is still awaiting instructions from the alvinegro team.

Therefore, for this Sunday’s game, against Red Bull Bragantino, at 11 am, at Neo Química Arena, interim Fernando Lázaro will still be on the edge of the field.

The trend is for Vítor Pereira to debut in the match against São Paulo, on March 6, at 4 pm, at the Morumbi stadium. The Majestic, it is worth remembering, will be valid for the tenth round of Paulistão. Willian, the team’s number 10, commented at a press conference last Wednesday that this would be a good first match “for him to see what Brazil is like”.

