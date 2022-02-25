VW confirms Virtus name and shows more of the sedan

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on VW confirms Virtus name and shows more of the sedan 1 Views

virtus 2023 india 3

Volkswagen India has confirmed the name Virtus for its compact sedan that will be manufactured in the country. Debuting on March 8, the model anticipates part of the style changes of the Brazilian counterpart.

In a new video-teaser, the New Virtus – as it is called there – features a rear end with revamped LED lanterns, gaining lighting with smoother lines than the current ones.

In addition, it also has a very vertical bumper and chrome frames imitating pronounced exhausts.

virtus 2023 india 4

The Indian Virtus 2023 also has an air deflector over the trunk lid. An interesting detail is that it has chrome handles.

The “GT” badge also does not go unnoticed on the side appliqué, and could be an intermediate designation between the Highline and the GTS, if applied in Brazil.

The front employs a gloss black grille with chrome trim and GT logo. The headlights get new full LED projectors, as well as wraparound daytime running lights.

virtus 2023 india 5

The bumper, as already shown, became more bodied and equipped with a chrome spoiler, as well as side moldings with fog lights.

As well as the rear, it became more vertical and this gives the image of being a larger car than its 4.48 m in length and 2.65 m of wheelbase.

In India, the Virtus 2023 should be equipped with a 1.0 TSI engine with 115 horsepower and a 1.5 TSI with 150 horsepower, in addition to a manual transmission and a seven-speed DSG.

virtus 2023 india 1 1

With its arrival, Volkswagen’s portfolio in India will become more modern, replacing the Vento model, which still uses the PQ25 platform.

Also to replace the Polo Sedan, the Virtus 2023 can also be made in Russia, but due to the war, such plans – if any – are on hold at the moment.

Around here, Virtus changes this year to become more sophisticated and at the same time serve a more coherent access version after Voyage leaves.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Due to lack of parts, Mercedes will put 600 workers on collective vacation at ABC

São Paulo – The Mercedes-Benz factory in São Bernardo do Campo will leave 600 workers …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved