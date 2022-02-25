War in Ukraine affects the world’s digital economy – Link

Russian attack on Ukraine affects digital economy

In the second week of February, Ukrainians found it difficult to access many of the country’s banking systems. The biggest DDoS attack in its history was starting there — no wonder, Ukraine is one of the countries with the greatest experience in cyber attacks in the world. This particular type of distributed denial of service is brute force. Robots pretend to be people by the millions trying to access websites and apps. The result is that, overloaded, servers slow down and crash. What we are witnessing in that country, since the early hours of Thursday, is not just the first war of conquest on European soil since Adolf Hitler invaded Poland in 1939. It is also the first physical, digital and physical war.

The purpose of a digital war is to destabilize a country’s infrastructure in the moments before the tank invasion. During February, Ukrainians had difficulty making transfers and withdrawing funds. Payments were delayed or not made. Right off the bat, by the time the first missiles landed on Kiev, the country’s financial life was not up to date. And it won’t give you time to organize.

Since January, a series of wiper-type malware has been circulating in the country’s electricity companies, a kind of virus that erases the contents of disks. The information that security companies have is that there was no relevant damage. But the apprehension is immense. Twice, once in 2015, once in 2016, attacks by Russian army digital units left hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians without power. The main fear is that, while they were distracted by defending against the viruses, the security experts of the light companies did not notice the Russian activity on their networks. Maybe they’re inside, ready to turn off the lights when it suits you.

In the digital industry, Ukraine is not just any country. It is the global number one in IT service outsourcing. All the giants in Silicon Valley depend on the people who live there. More than 100 of the Fortune 500 companies also depend on it. In the accounts of the Ukrainian government, the number of highly specialized professionals working for foreign companies exceeds two hundred thousand. These are people who know nanotechnology, blockchain, artificial intelligence and game design.

These people, in the coming days, will be worried about finding food, seeking shelter and, if possible, fleeing the country. Or join the Armed Forces as hacker fighters. It is impossible for the world’s digital economy not to be affected. The world changed.