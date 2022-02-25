War in Ukraine alerts electronics industry in Brazil – 02/24/2022 – Panel SA

The electronics industry woke up worried this Thursday (24) about the impact that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have on the sector’s business in Brazil.

“Depending on how long this crisis lasts, we may have difficulties, because there are fundamental raw materials used in the production of semiconductors that originate precisely between Russia and Ukraine”, says Humberto Barbato, president of Abinee (electrical and electronics industry association).

The forecast, according to him, is that there are stocks for three to six months.

The market is already being punished by the crisis in the global chain of semiconductor chips and, more recently, by the bottleneck of the standard operation of inspectors from the Federal Revenue.

“We are concerned and hope that this problem does not persist for a very long time. There is already a crisis. Imagine if there is still a lack of raw materials due to a war”, says Barbato.

Another sector sensitive to chip shortages, the automotive sector is also wary of forecasts. According to Anfavea (association of automakers), it is not yet possible to assess specific implications in the chain.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco


