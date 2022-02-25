War in Ukraine: Russia’s Attack on Maps

2 hours ago

Russia began in the early hours of Thursday (24/2) a major invasion of Ukraine from three main fronts.

Reports say troops are advancing from the north towards Kiev, the Ukrainian capital; from the east by Donetsk, Luhansk and Kharkiv; and Crimea in the south.

Donetsk and Luhansk are two pro-Russian separatist regions, whose independence Moscow recognized on Monday (21/2). Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine, located close to the Russian border. Crimea, in turn, was annexed by Russia in 2014, in the last major political-institutional crisis in the region.

After the start of the invasion, in less than 24 hours, dozens of targets were hit.

attack from the air

At approximately midnight Brasília time (5 am in Kiev), explosions were heard in many cities across the country as Ukrainian air defenses and other military infrastructure were attacked.

Analysts explain that the air strikes aim to clear a way for ground troops to move.

Among the targets were sites in Kiev, Kharkiv, Odesa and Ivano-Frankivsk – the latter located in western Ukraine, more than 800 km away from the Russian border, which lies to the east of the country.

attacks from the north

From the north, Russian troops are believed to have crossed into Ukraine via the triple border between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus at Senkivka.

In recent weeks, a large detachment of Russian troops has gathered near Novye Yurkovichi and Troebortno, including “the entire 41st Army”, according to Michael Kofman of the US-based Center for Naval Analysis.

The 41st Combined Arms Army (CAA) is a field army of the Russian Land Forces, formed in 1942 as part of the Soviet Red Army during World War II.

From the border, columns of armor, including tanks and multiple rocket launch systems, moved towards Chernihiv, on a direct route to Kiev.

There was also fighting on the outskirts of the capital as Ukrainian forces tried to recapture the Gostomel air base west of the city.

Russian air troops took control of the Gostomel airfield, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised that they would be surrounded and crushed.

A missile attack also hit the town of Brovary, east of Kiev.

There was an intense battle for control of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said it was impossible to say whether the site was safe.

“We lost control of Chernobyl,” Podolyak said.

attacks from the east

From the east, there are reports that Russian tanks arrived in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Parts of the city were bombed.

During the night, there were large explosions in Donetsk and similar explosions coming from the direction of Belgorod, across the border, where large troop movements were reported on Wednesday (23/2).

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Firefighters work on building in Chuguiv

Russian news agency Interfax reported allegations by Russian-backed separatists that they had launched an offensive in the Ukrainian-controlled town of Shchastia in Luhansk.

There were also fierce battles around Sumy, near Kharkiv.

There are believed to be around 15,000 Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk who could help the Russian advance. Ukraine believes the number is higher.

attack from the south

In the south, troops crossed from the Crimea to the mainland, towards Kherson, taking Chongar and New Alekseyevka.

During the night, explosions were heard in cities across the region, including Odesa, Mariupol, Melitpol and Kherson.

Ukrainian officials – quoted by the Reuters news agency – said Russian troops had landed at the ports of Odesa and Mariupol.

Credit, Getty Images

In recent days, Russia has positioned landing ships capable of deploying main battle tanks, armored vehicles and men off the Ukrainian coast, in a major escalation of its forces in the Black Sea and Sea of ​​Azov.

Ukrainian forces are concentrated in eastern Ukraine, towards Donetsk and Luhansk.

Ben Barry of the International Institute for Strategic Studies says a Russian advance into northern Crimea may succeed in separating them from Kiev, isolating them on the east side of the Dnieper River.

With Russian troops to the east, in Donetsk and Luhansk, north of Russia and on the west bank of the Dnieper, they would be surrounded.

Graphics by Zoe Bartholomew and Mark Bryson