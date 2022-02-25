War in Ukraine: what happened so far? | Ukraine and Russia

The War in Ukraine entered this Friday (25) in the second day. It is the biggest attack by one country against another since World War II, 80 years ago.
Ukrainian soldiers in position in central Kiev — Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
- Vladimir Putin authorized the start of the operation at 5 am on Thursday (24), 0:00 GMT.
- The attack was simultaneous by land, air and sea and against different cities.
- Throughout Thursday, as military bases were destroyed, troops advanced into Ukrainian territory. on practically all sides.
- Across northern Ukraine, Russian military quickly seized Chernobyl.
- This Friday morning, in parallel with more bombings, the Russian troops were approaching the capital, Kiev.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is the number one target of the Russian offensive and says even his family is not safe. But a Russian agency said he was willing to negotiate.
- Ukrainian TV even taught how to make Molotov cocktails for civilians to fight back the invasion by land.
- The Ukrainian government claims to have shot down some Moscow aircraft.
February 25 – Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her home after an attack in the city of Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: Emilio Morenatti/AP)
- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 137 Ukrainian citizens had died after Russian attacks in the country. Also according to the Ukrainian leader, another 316 people were injured in the fighting.
- The UN Human Rights office said there were reports of at least 127 civilian casualties in Ukraine, with 25 people killed and 102 injured as a result of air strikes.
- Following the Ukrainian embassy in Brazil, troops from Kiev shot down seven planes, six helicopters, more than 30 tanks and 130 armored vehicles, with 800 Russian soldiers dead. Russia had not reported the number of casualties.
Feb 25 – A soldier’s body is seen as soldiers of the Ukrainian Army sit next to it, in Kiev, Ukraine (Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
- Western powers condemned the invasion and announced economic restrictions against the Putin government and Russian oligarchs.
- US President Joe Biden, however, ruled out sending troops to fight in Ukraine.
- One of the extreme measures being considered is to kick Russia out of the Swift payments system.
War in Ukraine: A man clears debris in a residential building hit by Russian bombing (Photo: Daniel LEAL / AFP)
ukrainian forces fought Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, sending tens of thousands of people fleeing their homes.
After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war in a televised pre-dawn speech on Thursday, explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the day in Ukraine’s capital and elsewhere.
An adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said Russian forces had captured the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, just 90 km north of Kiev. The plant is along the shortest route from the Ukrainian capital to Belarus, where Moscow has been organizing troops.
There was also fighting at Hostomel Airport on the outskirts of Kiev, where Russian paratroopers landed.
Strong exchanges of fire were also reported in the regions of Sumy and Kharkiv in the northeast and Kherson in the south.
In his speech, Putin said he had ordered “a special military operation” to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to “genocide” in Ukraine — an accusation the West calls baseless propaganda.
“And for that we will fight for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin said.
Putin, after referring earlier in his speech to Russia’s powerful nuclear arsenal, warned: “Whoever tries to stop us must know that Russia’s response will be immediate. And that will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history.”
President Putin announces military offensive in televised address; he urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and return home — otherwise Ukraine itself would be blamed for the bloodshed, and added that conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces is ‘inevitable’ and ‘only a matter of time’ — photo: Reuters
President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered on Thursday afternoon a general mobilization “to guarantee the defense of the state”.
Zelensky called on Ukrainians to defend their country and said that weapons would be given to anyone prepared to fight.
“What we hear today is not just missile explosions, fighting and the noise of aircraft. This is the sound of a new Iron Curtainwhich has come down and is closing Russia off from the civilized world,” Zelensky said.
A democratic nation of 44 million people, Ukraine is the largest country in Europe by area after Russia itself. It voted for independence in the fall of the Soviet Union and has recently stepped up efforts to join NATO and the European Union, aspirations that infuriate Moscow. Read the full story
Putin, who has denied for months that he was planning an invasion, called Ukraine an artificial construct carved out of Russia by its enemies – a characterization that Ukrainians see as an attempt to erase its more than 1,000-year history.
While many Ukrainians, particularly in the east, speak Russian as their native language, virtually all of them identify as Ukrainian.
There was also some dissent in Russia. Police detained more than 1,600 people attending anti-war rallies in 53 cities and authorities threatened to block media reports carrying “false information”. Read the full story