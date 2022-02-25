Warren Buffett increases investment made in Nubank

One of the largest digital banks in the world, Nubank, has proved to be a good option for those looking to invest. Thus, the company of billionaire Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, made the acquisition of another batch of shares of the great Brazilian financial startup.

Read more: Learn how to withdraw your money in Nubank’s “save money” function

It was only this year that a negotiation became public, which most likely took place at the end of 2021. This disclosure was made through a report submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The investor reached the equivalent of 1 billion dollars in shares with Nubank, acquiring 2.3% of the bank in 2021. In addition, it was also possible to discover that the “Oracle of Omaha”, as it became known, also sold a part of investments by Mastercard and Visa, large traditional companies in the financial market.

However, it is also known that Buffett had already made a large investment in Brazilian fintech before it went public on Wall Street, which took place last December. He had already made a $500 million investment in June 2021, four months earlier.

Could it be the new cryptocurrencies?

There are press comments that there is a relationship in this financial movement by Buffett with a closer approach to cryptocurrencies. In addition, NuInvest – Nubank’s investment platform – allows this negotiation.

However, there are still no certainties about what the mega investor is really wanting to do, but we can keep an eye on the next steps, as he is a reference. Even because, in 2013, he already positioned himself against this cryptocurrency sector.

6th place in the ranking

In this way, there are more than 70 years of experience behind Buffett’s history in the investment world. With that, he generated a billionaire fortune, which led him to occupy the sixth place in the Forbes list with his worth valued at US$ 113.5 billion.