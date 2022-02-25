‘West is being unable to provide assistance’

The actions of Western countries against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine started this Thursday (24) should not harm the country presided over by Vladimir Putin, in the assessment of Tito Lívio Barcellos, geographer at USP (University of São Paulo) and master in Political Science from the Institute of Strategic Studies at UFF (Federal Fluminense University). And this is related to the influence that Russia has built in recent years with several nations.

“Russia has become more resilient. It is a country with US$ 640 billion [R$ 3,3 trilhões] in reserves, with a very low public debt in relation to GDP”, says the geographer, who studies the situation in the region.

In addition, Russia has promoted relations with a number of countries, which, at the moment, are adopting a stance of neutrality or requesting that the Russian government’s point of view be observed, such as India. The Russians also have good relations with China, Brazil, Argentina, countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

He cites as an example the decision by Germany to stop the certification of a gas pipeline linked to Russia. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev joked about the new world in which Europeans would pay 2,000 euros for 1,000 cubic meters of natural gas, for which they were paid around 800 euros in September 2021.

“It’s a way of intimidating the German government, but at the same time saying, ‘How far are you willing to go for Ukraine in NATO? Is Ukraine in NATO worth that much to you?'” says Barcellos.

“Is Europe really willing, is the West willing to go to war over Ukraine? As countries are driven by interests, this calculation exists in the heads of European leaders, American leaders.”

For him, “in the end, sanctions end up becoming more Western than international.” “These relations of interdependence and connection between Russia and the West end up creating this weak, timid, less firm situation, which has less impact against Russian interests”, says Barcellos.

complex crisis

The crisis involving Russia and Ukraine has a complex history, but the main factor at this moment involves the possible entry of Ukrainians into NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), a group created at the time of the Cold War and which was not closed with the end her. The Russians see this move by Ukraine as a potential threat.

On Thursday, the first reports indicated that Russia’s targets were military installations in Ukraine. “What does Ukraine have to offer to NATO with its military structure destroyed, with Russian troops occupying significant parts of its territory?” asks Barcellos. “It seems that the West still doesn’t have a clear strategy on how to deal with this.”

reactions

Russia began to worry about its neighbor as Ukraine regretted the Budapest Memorandum, which saw that the country’s nuclear arsenal was returned to Russia after the end of the Soviet Union. In return, the Russians pledged not to violate Ukrainian sovereignty.

“And this causes reactions. For Russia, Ukraine is wanting to arm itself, to have an ultranationalist, radical political project, even more so with an armed and nuclearized army”, says Barcellos. “These combinations add to the Russian perception that a different attitude was needed.”

weaken militarily

Along with the increase in conflicts between Ukrainians and Russian separatists in some regions, the Russian government has come to assess that Ukraine’s objective is indeed to join NATO, in a more confrontational posture. As a result, the Russians recognize the separatists’ territory.

“Russia’s objective at the moment does not seem to be to occupy the entire country. It is to destroy its military structure, make the country lose its ability to sustain the conflict and recover the territories claimed by the separatists”, says Barcellos, who believes that an occupation of all the territory “would bring political, economic and diplomatic costs, as well as human losses, which even Russia could not sustain.” “Just remember the US military campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the outcome.”

For him, today, “Ukraine saying that it is giving up NATO will not resolve the conflict.” “The West is being very incapable of assisting Ukraine in what it really needs,” says Barcellos, questioning why Ukraine’s desire to join NATO has not been fulfilled.

The group, by the way, will not even send troops to Ukraine. “And why didn’t NATO enter Ukrainian territory, help establish defenses? Ukraine was left to fend for itself.”