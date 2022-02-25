Western countries urge Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine

posted on 02/24/2022 11:01



(credit: Ludovic MARIN / AFP)

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the early hours of this Thursday (24/2), Western countries demonstrated asking Russia to retreat and withdraw troops from the country.

Italy

Italian head of government Mario Draghi has demanded that Russian President Vladimir Putin “unconditionally withdraw his military forces” from Ukraine.

“Italy, the European Union and all their allies call on President Putin to immediately stop the bloodshed and unconditionally withdraw their military forces outside Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders,” Draghi said at the end of the Council of Ministers meeting dedicated to the attack. Russian.

After having condemned Russia’s “attack” on Ukraine a few hours earlier, deeming it “unjustified and unjustifiable”, Draghi acknowledged that, at the moment, “dialogue with Russia is impossible”.

“I have always believed that any form of dialogue must be sincere and, above all, useful. The actions of the Russian government in recent days have made this impossible,” he added.

For Italy, the Russian attack “constitutes a clear violation of international law”, the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised that Russia’s “irresponsible acts” on Ukraine “will not go unpunished”.

“Canada condemns, in the strongest terms, Russia’s unjustifiable attack on Ukraine,” Trudeau said in a statement, calling this move by Moscow a “blatant violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The prime minister “urges Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine”, to withdraw its troops from the country and to respect “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The actions taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin “will have serious consequences”, continues Trudeau, who will meet with the G7 and NATO countries to “provide a collective response to these irresponsible and dangerous acts, including the imposition of important additional sanctions”. “.

On Tuesday, Ottawa, following in the footsteps of other Western countries, announced a “series of economic sanctions” against Russia: banning transactions with pro-Russian breakaway territories, sanctions against Russian lawmakers and banks, and banning Canadians from buy Russian debt bonds.

“The Ukrainian people must be free to determine their own future,” Trudeau said in his statement.

Germany

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “endangers the lives of many innocents” and poses a “risk to peace” in Europe, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

“The president of Russia has once again and blatantly violated international law”, denounced Scholz, before saying that the invasion “has no justification”.

“It’s Putin’s war,” said the German head of government, who summoned the deputies to an extraordinary session on Sunday.

Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of bringing “suffering and destruction to the neighbors” and claimed he was “violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and borders, endangering the lives of many innocent people in Ukraine”.

“It is definitely putting peace on our continent at risk,” declared Angela Merkel’s successor.

Scholz explained that, as president of the G7, he will talk with the other rulers to establish a “uniform and clear reaction” and promised “severe new sanctions” against Moscow.

“We will see that Putin has made a serious mistake with this war”, he declared, before asking Russia to “immediately stop the military attack and the bloodbath”.

France

Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine is a “turning point” in European history, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, pledging a firm response against this “act of war”.

The events “are a turning point in the history of Europe and our country,” Macron added in a televised speech, with the flags of France, the European Union (EU) and Ukraine in the background.

In his opinion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has carried out “the most serious attack on peace, stability” in Europe “in decades”, which will have “profound and lasting consequences” in European geopolitics.

The French head of state, who has tried unsuccessfully to mediate between Kiev and Moscow in recent weeks, has pledged Western sanctions against Russia that will “match the aggression for which it is guilty”.

“We will respond without weakness to this act of war with calm, determination and unity”, stressed Macron. Sanctions against Russia could affect the military, economic and energy fields, he explained.

The French president’s speech comes before talking to his G7 peers and attending a European summit in Brussels in the evening. On Friday, a telematic meeting of NATO leaders is scheduled.

“We will support Ukraine without hesitation and assume our responsibilities to protect the sovereignty and security of our European allies,” added Macron, whose country holds the temporary EU presidency.

For weeks, the Russian president has been asking Western countries for assurances that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, an organization he considers a threat to Russia.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that Western countries intend to impose “major sanctions” on Russia’s economy in response to the invasion of Ukraine, and called Vladimir Putin a “dictator”.

“We cannot look the other way… Diplomatically, politically, economically and militarily, this atrocious and barbaric action by Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” Johnson said.

“Today, together with our allies, we will agree on a set of massive economic sanctions aimed at blocking the Russian economy,” the British prime minister said.

Johnson also hinted at how to collectively end dependence on Russian oil and gas, which he said is what “allowed Putin to exert his sway over Western politics.”

The British leader presided over a crisis meeting in Downing Street in the morning and during the day he will communicate with the leaders of the G7 major powers.

In the afternoon, around 17:00 GMT (14:00 GMT), he will appear in Parliament.

Johnson said the “flame of freedom” will shine again in Ukraine.

“Despite all the bombs, tanks and missiles, I don’t believe the Russian dictator is capable of shaking the Ukrainians’ national sentiment and their passionate conviction that their country must be free,” he said.

The prime minister promised to work together with his allies for as long as necessary to “ensure that Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence are restored”.