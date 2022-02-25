what changes with the regulation approved in the Senate?

Currently, cryptocurrencies have already surpassed the BRL 10.2 trillion mark in market value and have been increasingly requested in the business world and in the portfolio of investors.

In this way, this Tuesday (22), a bill was approved that establishes some rules and determines that the government regulates the use of digital currencies.

The bill has already passed through the Senate’s Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) and, as it is final, it will only have to go through the plenary of the House if there is an appeal to that effect. Otherwise, it goes straight to the deputies’ analysis.

One of the main points of the text is the need for regulation, since cryptocurrency trading companies are not expressly subject to this, both from the Central Bank and the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

The author of the project, Senator Irajá (PSD-TO), said that the approved report was built together with the BC, CVM and the Federal Revenue.

“Our objective is to stimulate the business environment, but creating mechanisms that can protect investors, individuals, legal entities, liberal professionals, self-employed who see within this environment an investment opportunity”, he said during the session.

Thus, the text proposes that the federal government publish an act that determines which body or public entity will be responsible for establishing which financial assets will be regulated. In addition, the government must also appoint a body to authorize the performance of services with cryptocurrencies.

It is worth mentioning that the bill already defines that institutions authorized to operate by the Central Bank will be able to provide this cryptocurrency service exclusively or accumulate it with other activities. However, the government is still studying the ways in which this will be done.

The text also provides for exemption from some taxes, such as IPI and Import Tax, for the purchase of machines and software. However, this exemption will only apply to companies that use 100% renewable energy in their operations and neutralize 100% of greenhouse gas emissions.

Six months to comply with cryptocurrency regulation

The bill points out that companies that already operate in the cryptocurrency market will have up to six months to adapt to the rules of the text after the law is passed.

Thus, the text points out that the federal agency responsible for this regulation will determine conditions and deadlines of less than six months for this adaptation.

The main purpose of these regulations is to remove the risk of fraud, as cryptocurrencies are very volatile and attract people easily because of the possibility of high profits. Therefore, with regulations being applied regularly, consumers who apply in digital currencies can have more security.

