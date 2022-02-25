What does the trio ahead of Droga5 São Paulo want – Meio & Mensagem

Isabella Lessa

February 24, 2022 – 9:00 am

This Thursday, the 24th, Accenture officially announced the arrival of the Brazilian operation of Droga5, an agency that is part of Accenture Interactive. This is the first Latin American office of the branch network founded by David Droga.

The leadership of Droga5 São Paulo is made up of a peculiar trio in different ways: two Brazilians and a New Yorker. A creative professional, an account professional and a strategist. One of them, Renato Zandoná, chief creative officer, came from another agency, AKQA.

The other two were already part of the Droga5 New York team: Stefane Rosa as group account director and Nick Maschmeyer as group strategy director. Before working at the agency, the Brazilian worked at David – both in São Paulo and Miami. She returns to live in São Paulo to assume the position of managing director of the new office.

The New Yorker is a veteran of the house: he joined Droga5 ten years ago as brand strategy director. The first professional to be selected for the Brazilian operation, he will be the head of strategy from now on.

The three believe that, in the midst of a more globalized industry context, business leaders and brands are looking for creativity to solve much bigger challenges.

“Creativity is just the tip of the spear. We don’t just have creative ideas, we also think about working systems that are designed to create what we call influence. Our definition of influence is the ability to be an engaging force in the world, with the power to change perceptions, beliefs and behaviors at scale,” says Nick.

The agency is already operating and servicing the Netflix account. One of the goals is for the Brazilian office to work in an integrated manner with other Droga5 operations to serve clients and exchange talents and resources. Today, the branch network serves accounts like iHop, Henessy, and Pinterest.

“For now, we’re focusing on connecting with friends in the industry. We are delighted to have Netflix as one of our inaugural customers. They do an amazing job and it’s nice to know that they share the same creative ambition as us”, says Stefane.

assembling the team

In recent months, Zandoná went to New York to immerse himself in the Droga5 way of working. “It was several months of conversation and I was able to understand well this vision of New York for the new office, how we would do it locally. The choice to bring in someone local to lead the creation, who has this local culture, this business perspective, ideas, influence and relevance, is something cool. I have great admiration for these people, it is a dream for a creative to be part of this story”, he says.

For now, Droga5 São Paulo operates without a physical office, is in the process of hiring staff and onboarding the names that have already been recruited. One of the visions that the trio intends to import from the New York office is that of diversity and inclusion. The agency is working with the NGO Gerando Falcões to develop a program in partnership, which, according to Stefane, includes a strategic and creative perspective.

*Top image credit: Shutterstock