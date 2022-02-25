What happens in the brain when we die? Scientists already have an answer

Imagine reliving your entire life in the space of seconds. Like lightning, you’re out of your body, watching memorable moments you’ve lived. This process, known as “life recall,” can be similar to having a near death experience. What happens inside your brain during these experiences and after death are questions that have puzzled neuroscientists for centuries. However, a new study published in the magazine Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience suggests that your brain may remain active and coordinated during and after the transition to death, and may even be programmed to orchestrate the entire experience.















These measurements are, however, based on a single case and come from the brain of a patient who has suffered injury, seizures and swelling, which makes the data difficult to interpret. However, Zemmar plans to investigate more cases and sees these results as a source of hope.

“As a neurosurgeon, I sometimes deal with loss. It is indescribably difficult to break the news of death to distraught family members,” he said.

“One thing we can learn from this research is: even though our loved ones have their eyes closed and are ready to let us rest, their brains may be reliving some of the best moments they’ve had in their lives.”