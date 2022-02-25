What is GVT? Technique promises muscle mass and rapid weight loss

If you are one of those people who loves bodybuilding and likes to seek different training, you must have heard about GVT. German Volume Training is a bodybuilding technique that should be done by experienced athletes.

People who are just starting out in the gym world need to get expert guidance to get the results right. The purpose of GVT is to accelerate muscle mass gain and also encourage weight loss for the body.

Any exercise can be done within what the GVT proposes, however, there is a preferred type of activity to choose from. Practitioners should try to fit the technique into exercises that are multi-joint, that is, that involve the work of more than one joint. The most common examples are: bench press, squat and front row.

How does GVT-based training work?

Coach Leandro Twin explained how the GVT-based activity works. The information is also on the Terra portal. He says that after selecting the exercise, “let’s do 10 sets of 10 repetitions.

Here, another adaptation is necessary, we are not going to do 10 reps and stop, we are going to do all 10 sets to complete failure. If you go too far from 10 repetitions, that is, do below 8 or above 12, we adjust the load so that it is a failure close to 8 to 12 movements”, he explained.

The specialist says that it is not usual to do more than 20 sets in a single muscle group. If you chose to bench press to train your chest, then you should do 10 sets with 10 repetitions. Rest is between 1 to 2 minutes maximum, regardless of the exercise chosen by the person. The exercises must be repeated a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 12 times in each of the chosen muscle groups.

look for a professional

Remember that this type of exercise needs to be guided and supported by a professional in the area. It is not recommended for a beginner to use GVT to develop body muscles.