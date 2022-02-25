What is NATO, what does the acronym mean, member countries and objectives | World

NATO (which stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization ) is an alliance formed by 30 countries, including the US, Canada, UK and France (see full list below).

The organization was created in 1949, during the so-called Cold War period, under the leadership of the US in opposition to the former Soviet Union. With the end of the communist bloc in 1991, NATO started to act, above all, as an alliance that looks after the economic interests of its members.

NATO acted directly, for example, in Libya, in the conflict that overthrew the dictator Muammar Gaddafi, in the war in Afghanistan that started in 2001 and in Iraq that started in 2003.

Ukraine, NATO partner

Currently, the alliance plays an important role in the dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Although Ukraine is not a member of the alliance, it is considered a “partner country” — and, at some point, may become part of it. Russia, however, is against this entry.

Vladimir Putin’s government wants NATO to withdraw from Eastern European countries and fears that the organization’s presence in Ukraine will serve as a base for launching missiles against Russia.

In recent weeks, before Russia attacked Ukraine by land, air and sea, more than 120,000 Russian troops were deployed to various points along the border with Ukraine. Military exercises were also carried out in the Baltic Sea. In return, NATO sent military equipment to Ukraine.

NATO treaty predicts reaction against aggression

The NATO treaty consists of 14 articles. Commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this Thursday (24), the organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, quoted article 4, which reads:

The Parties shall consult each other whenever, in the opinion of either of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the Parties is threatened.

Article 5 also talks about invasions of countries that are part of NATO:

The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack on all of them, and accordingly agree that if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in the exercise of its right self-defense, individual or collective, recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, shall assist the Party or Parties thus attacked, taking without delay, individually and in agreement with the other Parties, the action it deems necessary, including the use of armed force to restore and ensure security in the North Atlantic region.

Any armed attack of this nature and any action taken as a result of that attack will be immediately reported to the Security Council. These arrangements will end once the Security Council has taken the necessary steps to restore and maintain international peace and security.

