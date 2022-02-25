What was censored in Martha Is Dead on PlayStation • Eurogamer.com

It is already known that the game Martha Is Dead by LKA has been the subject of censorship on the platforms of Sony, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The best way to take full advantage of this psychological thriller, and its deep experience, is to play it on an Xbox console or PC.

The Xbox and PC versions were not subject to any censorship, but what is it that was taken from the final version of Martha Is Dead for the PlayStation ecosystem?

Face skinning scene is no longer interactive

The scene where Giulia cuts Martha’s uterus is no longer interactive

Added the option to skip censored scenes while playing

The disclaimer text at the beginning of the game has been updated. It is now more sensitive, clearer and includes warning of references to miscarriages.

The Safe In Our World message that appears at the end providing a link where you can find help now also appears after the initial disclaimer (on all platforms)

Any mention of masturbation was entirely removed during The Church chapter.

There are the parts that were changed in Martha Is Dead on PlayStation consoles, which in a way changes the vision that the creators want to convey to those who play it.