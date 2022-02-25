WhatsApp will change very soon; check out how the messaging app will look – Metro World News Brasil

WhatsApp will release a new modification that will make the messaging app ‘new face’ very soon.

Recently, the app has also introduced different changes when the user forwards voice notes in a new beta update.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, the modification will be released for the Android operating system.

Changes are about icon, playback speed button, voice waveforms.

WhatsApp will change very soon: the first difference is about the color: the app is now using orange icons when you forward voice notes and audio files (it was yellow in a previous update).

Also according to the information, the final version will be released soon for all users. Check out:

Credit (Reproduction Wabetainfo)

WhatsApp will release a new feature that will make the messaging app ‘new face’

Still on news, another change should also be released to users very soon.

WhatsApp has released a new interface when making voice calls in the new beta for iOS.

As detailed by the specialized page, the same interface has also been implemented for Android.

More security in the messaging app

Finally, WhatsApp is developing new end-to-end encryption indicators in the Desktop beta, to be released in a future update.

Also according to the information, the same privacy feature is under development in the beta version for iOS.