Where is the PIS deposited? How do I check my PIS by CPF and telephone?

You PIS/Pasep 2022 salary bonus payments continue in February and continue until March. However, many beneficiaries are having problems receiving the benefitpaid annually to workers.

One of the biggest doubts is Where is the PIS deposited?? O PIS falls on the Caixa account? You workers who believe they are entitled are not getting access to PIS. So many want to know How do I check my PIS fur CPF and telephone?

Ask your questions below.

Who is entitled to PIS Pasep

One of the most frequently asked questions by Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022?“, the worker needs:

Be registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years;

Have received average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

How do I check my PIS?

Check it out in the video How do I check my PIS [veja mais abaixo tabela de pagamento do PIS 2022, calendário do PIS Pasep 2022]:

Where is the PIS deposited?



Where is the PIS deposited? It is one of the main questions of the beneficiaries of the salary bonus. Who is entitled to PIS? If you have a checking, savings or digital account at Caixa, you can withdraw by credit to your account.

The amount can also be credited to the Digital Social Savings account, automatically opened when accepting the terms of the Caixa Tem application.

For withdraw PIS through Caixa Tem access your digital savings account in the app and follow the steps below:

tap on the withdrawal option and enter the amount you want to withdraw

when informing the value, a code will be generated

the beneficiary will write down this code and, through it, make the withdrawal at an ATM or lottery

Box number to consult PIS 2022

It is also possible to consult PIS by phone and by CPF. O Box number to consult PIS 2022 is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Payment of PIS 2022: Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules for the PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Double PIS: will there be 2 PIS in 2022?

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS not enabled, how to solve



What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.