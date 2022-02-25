who is and profile of the president of Ukraine

A TV comedian who became president of Ukraine almost by accident. This is the shortest definition of the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been in the international news at the center of a battle with Russia.

Despite his comic streak, Zelensky has a law degree and has tried to give strong speeches as head of state. “We don’t need another Cold War, or a bloody war, or a hybrid war. (…) But now, what is being decided is not just the future of our country, but the future of how Europe wants to live” , he said, in a statement amid the conflict with Russia.

Where did Zelensky come from?

Until the beginning of 2019, Zelensky lived as a successful comedian in the country, with a net worth valued at US$ 1.5 million (about R$ 8 million).

He represented a president in “Servo do Povo”, a political satire program created and produced by him. The plot was very current: a rude and angry high school history teacher, in his mid-30s, who is unexpectedly elected president of Ukraine, after going viral in an anti-corruption video.

Life really imitated art: without any experience in political office, Zelensky was elected to the highest electoral post in 2019. He won 73% of the votes in the second round, defeating then-president and billionaire Petro Poroshenko (25%). His irreverent style, with strong criticism of the old policy, was the main factor that led him to victory.

With extremely vague proposals and anti-corruption speech, the campaign was carried out almost as a big joke and humiliation to traditional candidates, especially on social networks. The slogan took on the tactic: “If there’s no promise, there’s no disappointment.”

His political party was even created with the same name as the TV show, “Servo do Povo”. The most famous scene in Servant of the People is probably the one in which the president wields two Uzi machine guns and slaughters the Ukrainian Parliament, shooting all the politicians. Watch:

Zelensky was elected on the wave against the current political class, which took over several countries in the world – now, however, the ability of these leaders, elected against traditional politicians in numerous countries, to lead a nation is questioned.

The population, disaffected and shaken by a collapsing economy, yearned for change; it was a kind of protest vote. Thus, a comedian took over one of the poorest countries in Europe, with 44 million inhabitants, almost three decades after its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Analysts viewed him with suspicion, comparing him to other celebrities who entered politics and were involved in controversy, such as Donald Trump, Silvio Berlusconi, Ronald Reagan and Beppe Grillo.

As soon as he took office in May of that year, Zelensky made sudden changes: he dissolved Parliament to renew it and promised to dialogue with Russia to resolve separatist conflicts. But today, at 44, he is at the center of what could be the worst global crisis in decades. The trigger is two regions in the east of the country, Donetsk and Lugansk, which the Russians claim.

The president has turned to Western allies such as Joe Biden’s United States and Emmanuel Macron’s France to rein in the escalating conflict.

Relationship with USA

World leaders naturally had trouble dealing with a rookie like Zelensky. Gradually, with a certain charm and diplomacy, doors opened. Caught between pressure from the Russians and the Americans, the president made it clear that he would create a pro-Western government, strengthening economic ties with the US and the European Union.

Zelensky inherited one of the most sensitive points: his relationship with Russia, which invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 and has supported separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine for years. It takes allies and political strength to stand up to President Vladimir Putin, who accuses him of relegating Russian-speaking inhabitants to the country.

The transcript of a phone call with Trump, leaked in 2019, showed a subservient and complacent Zelensky, praising the American, who pressured him to investigate the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, in which Joe Biden’s son, his brother, worked. opponent in the next elections.

At one point, the Ukrainian president said that he learned a lot from Trump, an example for his election victory, and that he would like conversations like that to happen more often. A conversation worthy of a satire on a comedy show, which surprised critics.

According to them, if on the one hand Zelensky represents renewal, on the other he can become a puppet of other nations and of Ukrainian magnates, such as Igor Kolomoysky – owner of the station that broadcast Servant of the People and other businesses that are the subject of investigations in Ukraine. .

Personal life

Zelenskyy was born on January 25, 1978, in the city of Kryvyi Rih, in the Soviet Union (now Ukraine). He comes from a Jewish family, victim of the holocaust. Her father, Oleksandr Zelenskyy, is a professor and head of the Department of Cybernetics and Computing Hardware at the University of Kryvyi Rih; his mother, Rymma Zelenska, was an engineer.

As a child, Zelenskyy lived for four years in Erdenet, Mongolia, where his father worked. At 17, he began his career in entertainment, joining Ukrainian comedy groups. He studied law at the University of Kryvyi Rih but never worked in the field.

In 1997, he created Kvartal 95, which for years toured Russia and post-Soviet nations. It was this group that went on to produce television series, including Servo do Povo (2015 – 2019). Between 2009 and 2018, he acted in eight films; in 2006, he participated in the Ukrainian version of “Dance of the Famous”.

Zelenskyy has been married to Olena Kiyashko since 2003, with whom he has two children, Oleksandra, 17, and Kyrylo, 11.