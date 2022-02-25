Who is Zelensky, the comedian who became president of Ukraine in the midst of a war – International

KIEV — He appeared on Ukrainian TV in the early hours of Thursday morning, when the threat of war was looming. First, the president of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, addressed the 44 million inhabitants of his country. Then he addressed the 144 million Russians who live next door and pleaded with them to avoid an attack that evokes Europe’s darkest era since World War II.

“Listen to the voice of reason,” Zelensky said after midnight in Kiev. “The Ukrainian people want peace.”

It was a passionate attempt to save his country—and it didn’t work. Hours later, a full-scale invasion of Russia began, and Zelensky, a former TV actor and comedian, became a wartime leader. And so far, as the Russian onslaught continues, the Ukrainians are united around it.

His dramatic speech, as well as his appearance at the Munich Security Conference last weekend, where he warned European allies about “appeasing” Russia, gave Zelensky something even his allies would not normally attribute to him — weight. .

He will now face the biggest crisis in his country in modern history, having to face the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

“Putin has started a war against Ukraine and against the entire democratic world,” Zelensky said in a second speech to the country on Thursday, after Russian troops hit targets in 16 cities across the country, including the capital Kiev. “He wants to destroy our country and everything we have built. But we know the strength of the Ukrainian people.”

“You are indomitable,” he added. “You are Ukrainians.”

It remains deeply uncertain for how long — or even if — the Ukrainians will be able to effectively resist a vastly larger and superior Russian army, or whether Zelensky will continue in the role for which he has absolutely not rehearsed. Public opinion could still turn completely against him, as in mid-February, when the threat of war grew. And a more serious danger is lurking: a possible assassination — a prospect that even Zelensky’s office raised on Thursday, as Russian forces were closing in on Kiev.

the political analyst Maria Zolkina, who works at the Democratic Initiatives Foundation, said Zelensky “did not choose to fight and is not a wartime president. But since yesterday, when it became clear from his intelligence information what form the attack would take, he is acting exactly as a president should act in a regime of war.”

Zelensky came to power as an anti-corruption fighter, confident at the time in his ability to achieve peace in the long-running conflict with Russian-backed separatists, then confined to the east of the country. He won by hand, with 73% of Ukrainians backing him to the detriment of then-president Petro Poroshenko, a wealthy businessman who had taken a tough stand against Moscow.

Zelensky had no previous experience in politics other than playing the role of a president on TV. He won on a populist agenda, fighting a wealthy class of oligarchs, and promised to be a pragmatic president whose vision for Ukraine was neither “a corrupt partner of the West” nor a “younger sister of Russia”. Its most consistent support has come from southern and eastern Ukraine, including the conflict-stricken regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, parts of which are controlled by two separatist enclaves, whose independence was recognized by Putin on Monday.

Since then, doubts have arisen about his ability to steer Ukraine through such dangerous straits and the competence of the advisers he surrounded himself with, many from his comedy studio, Kvartal 95. respected and he has gradually built up a meritocratic team, many of those around him have arrived with little government experience, especially when it comes to war diplomacy.

Since the Russian invasion, they’ve been on the front lines. And Zelensky, in his ultimate effort to avoid war, seized the moment and all its drama in a way few expected, giving people under attack a much-needed rallying point.

When Zelensky addressed the Russians directly, changing the language of his speech to Russian, he referred to them as neighbors and family, even while acknowledging differences and admitting that they would likely never hear his words, given the Kremlin’s strict control over the Russians. media in Russia.

Ukraine’s parliament declared a state of military emergency, and the government announced it would give weapons to anyone with combat experience who is willing to defend the country and urged Ukrainians to donate blood to care for wounded fighters.

“The future of our Ukrainian people depends on each citizen,” Zelensky said on Thursday.

“The enemy suffered serious casualties,” he added. “The enemy’s casualties will be even worse. They invaded our land. Ukraine is under attack from the north, east and south. Attacked by the air. Protection works. Today, the army and national solidarity are the foundations of the status of the Ukrainian state.” It was a hopeful statement, considering the size of the Russian firepower its soldiers are facing.

Zelensky’s trajectory mirrors that of his country, which has been at war with Russian-backed separatists for eight years. The past decade has seen a dramatic rise in Ukrainian national pride and the use of the Ukrainian language, along with confidence in democracy and a pro-Western orientation. Trust in Russia and respect for Putin’s authoritarian rule has waned.

“He has changed because, basically, Ukrainian society has changed,” said Volodmir Yermolenko, a philosopher who edits Ukraine World magazine.

The president was “a Russian-speaking East Ukrainian citizen who did business in Russian,” he said, referring to Zelensky’s TV channel Kvartal 95. “The Russians would have expected pro-Russian policies from their part, but he understands that the Russians want to do everything on their own terms and dominate Ukraine, deny the existence of Ukraine. It is evident that he gradually became a typical Ukrainian patriot.”

And Ukrainians rallied around Zelensky, even as his initial attempts to play down President Joe Biden’s grim prognosis of a full-scale invasion of Russia caused consternation and cost the country crucial time to prepare.

“Ukrainians are coming together, we have a president,” said Daria Kaleniuk, director of the Ukraine Anti-Corruption Action Center, an influential research institute.

“He is commander-in-chief, and the Ukrainian army is following his instructions. Now we are supporting him, he is leading the country in war, regardless of any criticism about how he could have handled the situation better before. His role is crucially important right now.”

This union is remarkable in a Ukraine that has been marred by political turmoil.

Even Zelensky’s predecessor — Poroshenko, whom Zelensky’s government wanted to arrest on charges of treason and supporting terrorism, which many say was politically motivated — supports him.

“I want everyone to realize that Kiev demonstrates responsible behavior,” Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

Some want Zelensky to achieve peace at any cost.

“I want our president to fly a white flag, I want us to give up, as long as there is no war,” said Oksana Zymunova, a 23-year-old sales assistant who was frantically searching for a train ticket out of Kiev at the central station in the Ukrainian capital. . “Only there is no war. I understand that he fears that people will not accept that,” she said, referring to Zelensky, “but he has to fly the white flag.”

Dressed in pale pink track pants and carrying her two cats in shipping crates, Zymunova cursed the lack of train tickets anywhere. But most Ukrainians stood their ground.

“People are staying here and risking their lives because this country is more than just territory,” said Fedir Serdiuk, 26, who runs a firm that provides first-aid training.

“It brought the people together,” he maintained, adding that as tensions escalated, “people bought ammunition instead of air tickets.”

But Kaleniuk fears that Zelensky has been abandoned by Western allies, who have not imposed strong enough sanctions against Putin and his collaborators.

“What is happening now is similar to what happened in 1939,” Kaleniuk said, referring to Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland.

“No one believed that Germany would invade a European country. And nobody believed that Putin, the new Hitler of our time, would invade a peaceful country. The first civilians have already been killed, and more are suffering. We have been warning our partners in the West that it is necessary to be tough on the Russians—not appease them. This is an invitation to more violence.” / TRANSLATION BY AUGUSTO CALIL