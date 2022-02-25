Why didn’t my PIS fall into my Caixa account? See phone number to consult PIS

Many workers who are entitled to the PIS/Pasep salary allowance did not enter the 2022 payment list, so much so that one of the most asked questions by beneficiaries on the internet is “Why my PIS didn’t fall into my Caixa account?”

This question has several possible answers, which you will see below, as well as the phone number to consult PIS.

Consult PIS 2022

Check out the video on how consult PIS 2022:

Why didn’t my PIS fall into my Caixa account?

The main reasons for PIS does not fall into the Caixa account are:

Divergence between the information declared in the first bond and other government bases

In the first case, workers can check whether the denial was due to the employer’s failures.

The technology company Dataprev is reviewing beneficiary records, who may be entitled to payment, but did not make the list because of errors.

Rais (Annual List of Social Information) or eSocial with wrong, outdated or non-existent information

In the second case, errors at Rais, those who meet the requirements, but were not covered by the payment this year, can also check if the data provided is correct and complain in the service channels.

The beneficiary may not be included in the list of qualified workers for the salary allowance if the employer has not updated or correctly informed the worker’s data referring to the base year, such as the contribution salary, employment relationship and the employer’s address.

To check if the information provided is up-to-date and correct, it is necessary to access the worker’s query system for Rais and eSocial.

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare recommends checking with the employer whether the information for the 2020 base year has been correctly provided in Rais, in accordance with Decree No. , of December 11, 2014.

If the employer has not delivered the declaration, or has done so late, omitted information or included a false or inaccurate declaration, the establishment is subject to a fine, according to the ministry.

To register the complaint for failure to provide information, it is necessary to access the government labor complaints portal.

Error or missing PIS number

absence of PIS/Pasep number filling in the Rais or even sending it with a wrong number are among the reasons that may have caused the processing failure.

In such cases, it is necessary to contact the employer and request the correction. To check if the number informed is correct, it is necessary to access the Rais worker consultation system.

Another failure to fill out that can lead to an error in the processing of the benefit is the lack of the PIS number in the Digital Work Card.

This PIS number can be checked on the Meu INSS website, through the Cnis (National Social Information Registry), on the FGTS application and on the Caixa Trabalhador application.

How to check if there is an error in the PIS number informed by the employer:

The Digital Work Card application must be downloaded or updated on mobile phones with Android operating system and iOS system. According to the ministry, it is highly recommended that workers update to the latest version of the application.

Open the app and click “Sign in”

Log in with your CPF number, click on “Continue” and enter your gov.br system password; if not, you will need to register



In the lower horizontal menu, click on “Contracts”

Click on the option that shows the name of the company worked and for which you want to know the number informed

In “Details”, check the number informed in “PIS/Pasep”

The number informed in Rais must be the same as the one in the contract registration in the app

See how to withdraw the PIS 2022 allowance and who is entitled

Phone number to consult PIS

THE PIS consultation can be done through the Digital Work Card application and through the phone 158which will also be available for clarification, according to the government.

How to access the PIS query by cell phone

Install the official Digital Work Card application on your cell phone (if you already have it, you will need to update it)

Access the system with your CPF number and gov.br password. If it’s your first time, register

Click on the “Benefits” icon in the lower right corner

In “Salary Allowance”, it will appear if you are qualified or not

According to the Ministry, most of those who are not qualified are people who do not meet the requirements for the benefit.

To be eligible to receive the allowance in 2022, the year in which payment is made for work performed in 2020, the following requirements must be met:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program or in the Cnis for at least five years — that is, the first formal job must have taken place in 2015 or earlier

Have worked for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, with a formal contract in 2020, for employers who contribute to PIS or Pasep

Have received up to two average minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked, which correspond to R$ 2,090, considering the minimum wage of R$ 1,045 in force in 2020

Have your data reported by the employer (legal entity or government) correctly in Rais or eSocial of the base year considered for calculation (2020)

domestic servant;

domestic servant; rural workers employed by individuals;

urban workers employed by individuals;

workers employed by a natural person equivalent to a legal entity

Who is entitled to PIS 2022

One of the most frequently asked questions by Brazilians is “who is entitled to PIS 2022?”, the worker needs: