Why do some diseases disappear ‘out of nowhere’? understand what happens

For those who resort to faith in complicated situations, miracles can be understood as divine events, inexplicable by natural laws. In medicine, it would be to say that someone whose health status has been discredited, due to the very low probabilities of recovery, survival, ineffectiveness of available treatments, exceeds all predictions and does well, overcomes a very difficult illness or clinical condition, surprising even the specialists .

Doctors don’t usually — and many don’t like to — comment on other people’s cases, on patients they haven’t closely followed. They recognize that of these types, a few out of thousands are possible, and they’ve come across some impressive ones.

They also claim that there are no answers to everything (so much so that research and discoveries occur every day) but, supported by science, they suggest what some events may be confused with supernatural interventions: interactions between organism and diseases that activate immunity; end of natural —and confusing— or change-sensitive cycles; and wrong diagnoses. These are some hypotheses for such “cures”.

“In the case of tumor masses, musculoskeletal and neurological problems, injuries, pain, loss of strength, among others”, lists Fabricio Buzatto, physiatrist and sports doctor at Unifesp (Escola Paulista de Medicina, Federal University of São Paulo).

disease against disease

Considered a “guardian”, the immune system defends us from foreign or harmful invaders, such as microorganisms, parasites, cancer cells and transplanted organs. The more strengthened, the less the effect of diseases, which can also be shortened.

In some cases, even those with aggressive or risky potential can have an unusual, harmless outcome and disappear, explains Candice Lima, an oncologist at the Neoh clinic, at Rede D’Or, in Recife.

Image: iStock

“There are infrequent reports of spontaneous regression and disappearance of malignant tumors, such as melanoma and renal cell carcinoma, without specific treatment. Usually, the reason is the modulation of the immune system, which is quite complex. it can be stimulated to fight the development of any infection and this ends up serving against a ‘camouflaged’ cancer. It is an unexpected action”, adds Lima.

In January 2021, the British Journal of Haemathology reported that a 61-year-old man diagnosed with end-stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma contracted the new coronavirus and was cured without medication. Tests showed that four months later, there were no more signs of cancer in her body.

According to experts, covid-19 may have activated antitumor cells. Something also already documented after infectious pneumonia, colitis and tuberculosis.

Cycles that end

Healthy eating can ‘cure’ diseases Image: iStock

There are self-limiting conditions (which go away on their own, without or despite some type of treatment) and are confusing, especially those triggered by viruses. Chikungunya, for example, can cause joint pain, hair loss, changes in attention and vision for months and even years, and when it passes, the person thinks he has healed from something else “out of nowhere”. In March, Fiocruz Bahia published about it in the International Journal of Infectious Disease.

Spontaneous remissions of migraines, spots and rashes, weakness and tonsillitis can also result from the end of viral cycles, but still climatic, stressful, hormonal periods, drug use whose collateral is unknown.

Changing your lifestyle (exercising, eating well, learning to deal with emotions) also leads to the disappearance or reduction of inflammation, constipation, gastritis, sexual impotence, depression and insomnia.

“When you change some customary movement, or workout at the gym, and even change your shoes, there can be a ‘cure’ by ceasing the provoked stimuli”, says Alexandre Stivanin, an orthopedist specialist in knee surgery by the SBCJ (Brazilian Society of Surgery of the knee), complementing that children with orthopedic deformities, such as in the arms, can “straighten up” as they grow and develop subsequent bone layers.

wrong diagnoses

Image: iStock

Problems also “mysteriously” disappear when, in fact, they don’t exist, but are created accidentally, or end up not being found. There are several factors that may be behind altered results: tests of low efficacy and analytical sensitivity; medical errors of observation, palpation, image interpretation; limited research methods; patients who do not respect examination procedures; and communication failures.

“Medicine is a probabilistic science, that is, nothing is 100% safe and effective. Diagnoses have a percentage of being right, or not. There are false positive tests, as well as the opposite, and treatments, which may or may not be successful. “, points out Natan Chehter, geriatrician at the SBGG (Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) and BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo. He suggests that, when in doubt, doctors should always do more research.

Knowing this, however, should not discourage visits to clinics and hospitals. After all, the chance of waiting for some persistent symptom to disappear without doing anything, or belittle check-ups, even more so with some history, is much riskier.

There are people who are satisfied with what they find on the internet, receive it on their cell phone and, based on that, self-diagnose or self-treat. Attitudes that can give false security, but put life in danger.