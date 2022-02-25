Why Russia-Ukraine War Will Worse Chip Market Crisis – 02/25/2022

The impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began at dawn on the 24th and has already left more than 100 dead, can also reach the chip market, a sector that was greatly affected by the covid-19 pandemic.

Until the beginning of the war in Ukraine, several components used in electronics such as notebooks, cell phones and even televisions were already experiencing an intensified distribution crisis due to export problems in the months of social distancing. This problem has raised prices for cell phones, video games, televisions, appliances, cars, among others.

Forecasts estimated that the scenario would improve from the second half of 2022 onwards. However, now the scenario is different.

The crisis in the semiconductor area could worsen because Ukraine is one of the major producers of neon gas, essential for the manufacture of chips.

Russia, on the other hand, is a palladium exporter. About 35% of the rare metal used in memory and sensor components comes from the country.

According to the Techcet, a market research firm, Ukraine supplies more than 90% of semiconductor-grade neon to the United States. The gas involves exactly the two countries in conflict, since it is a by-product of the Russian steel industry but is purified in Ukraine.

The worsening chip crisis could hit big brands like Intel, which uses 50% of its neon gas from Eastern Europe, according to financial services firm JPMorgan.

The chip market was no longer in good health. In early February this year, it was reported that 15% of electronics manufacturers had to stop part of their production. This was due to the worldwide shortage of chips and lack of production components. The data are from Abinee, the association that represents the sector.

To have an idea, about 73%, that is, seven out of ten electronics manufacturers that use semiconductors in their production, have difficulty finding them on the market.

Production in a conflict scenario

Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the position of some semiconductor manufacturers has been to wait while they assess the crisis. This is because many companies were already diversifying the origin of manufacturing inputs, according to a report by the Reuters news agency.

In a statement, Intel said on Wednesday that it still did not foresee any impact, even after news of the conflict, according to a Reuters report.

ASE Technology, a Taiwanese chip testing and packaging company, said its material supply remains stable “at this time”.

SK Hynix, a South Korean memory chip maker, also took a stand, through its chief executive, Lee Seok-hee. The statement is that “no need to worry” as the company guaranteed to have a large volume of raw material for the production of chips.

The outlook for the Japanese company Ibiden is a little more critical. The company produces packaging substrates for chips.

Despite claiming to have enough inputs for production, the supply of neon gas from Russia and Ukraine could be a problem: “we are a little worried”, he declared through a spokesperson.

And Apple? Malaysian chipmaker Unisem, which included the apple company in its customer list, said it did not expect any impact on chip production. This is because the raw material for production does not come from Russia. In addition, the machinery is mainly sourced from the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore and locally.

ASML, which supplies machines to semiconductor manufacturers, uses less than 20% of gases of Russian or Ukrainian origin. The way out will be to expand markets and turn to China, the United States and Canada to increase its supply, according to JPMorgan’s data.

It’s not the first crisis

In 2014, the chip market took a similar hit. At the time, the sending of Russian troops to Crimea, until then Ukrainian territory, was approved at the request of President Vladimir Putin. The tension began with the overthrow of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych through protests.

Taking advantage of the government’s “fragility”, a referendum for annexation to Russia was proposed internally among the inhabitants. Putin went so far as to declare that Crimea “has always been and always will be part of Russia” — acknowledging sovereignty over the territory.

All this tension has generated an increase in the prices of neon gas, the same used in the manufacture of electronic components, which returns as a concern in the Russia-Ukraine crisis. However, at the time, the chip manufacturing industry managed to manage the crisis and resume production.

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Yesterday (24), Russia invaded Ukrainian territory and attacked military installations throughout the country. This Friday, Russian troops entered Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, at around 1:50 pm (local time) on the second day of the Russian offensive.

At dawn, a rocket fired by Russia hit a building in Kiev, injuring three. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of attacking residential areas in Kiev, which Russian officials deny.

On the first day of the armed conflict, an overnight bombing in the city of Chuhuiv, 530 kilometers from Kiev, left at least one dead. The victim is a child who was in a five-story building hit during the attack, even though Russia had said there would be no attacks on Ukrainian civilians.

In that same city, an apartment complex was the target of an air attack during the Russian offensive in the neighboring country and left elderly people injured. One of the images, with a bloodied woman, became one of the most striking recorded at the beginning of the invasion.

In response to the number of casualties, the United Nations said it was “gravely concerned” and that it is receiving increasing reports of civilians affected by the war.

“Civilians are terrified of a further escalation, with many trying to flee their homes and others taking shelter where possible,” said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani. She added that “the military action of the Russian Federation violates international law” and “puts countless lives at risk and must be stopped immediately.”

