Will Russia-Ukraine Conflict Affect the ISS? NASA responds to the Digital Gaze

Built and maintained by a consortium of 15 countries, the International Space Station (ISS) is an engineering marvel and a concrete example of what our species can achieve when we choose cooperation. Continuously occupied for over 20 years, it is an orbital laboratory where research on a wide range of topics, from biology to materials engineering, is conducted for the benefit of humanity.

Of all the consortium members, the US and Russia are certainly the most important. It is common to say that the ISS has a “Russian side” and an “American side” (although the reality is a little more complex), and citizens of both countries are a constant presence in the crews that rotate in orbit every six months.

Unfortunately, harmony in space is not reflected here on Earth. With the start of Russian hostilities against Ukraine on Thursday, the US and its allies in Europe are threatening the Russians with “unseen sanctions” designed to affect their economy and limit their ability to access developed technology. in the west.

International Space Station, in one of the incredible records made by the crew of the Crew-2 mission during its return to Earth

Image: NASA

And with that, the question arises: how is the operation of the ISS at this moment? Could the Russians retaliate and withdraw their crew and stop sending supplies? And if this is done, what could happen to the station?

The very construction of the ISS guarantees cooperation among its members. The “Russian side” relies on solar panels on the “American side” for electricity, and these depend on the Russians to basically keep the station “in place”.

That’s because even more than 400 km from the surface, there is still friction between the structure and our atmosphere, which causes its speed and altitude to be constantly reduced. Therefore, maneuvers are periodically required to compensate for this “fall”, made using the thrusters of Russian spacecraft that periodically visit the station.

Official emblem of the ISS highlights the 15 countries participating in the program. Image: NASA

That is, if one side takes action to harm the other, it will also harm itself. Other than that, both sides have life support systems that, while independent, complement each other. Replenishment of the station with supplies, scientific equipment and fuel is shared between the US, with the Cygnus and Cargo Dragon spacecraft, and Russia, with the Progress freighters.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Scott Pace, former executive secretary of former President Donald Trump’s space council and now director of the George Washington University Space Policy Institute, said the space station “is largely isolated” from political events.

“It’s possible to imagine a break with Russia that would jeopardize the space station, but that would be on the level of tearing down diplomatic relations,” Pace said. “That would be something that would be a last resort, so I don’t really see that happening unless there’s a broader military confrontation.”

Russian cosmonaut Maksim Suraev poses next to two Orlan spacesuits, used during spacewalks, in the Russian module Zvezda

Image: NASA

Jeff Manber, president of the American company Voyager Space, said in a statement to United Press International (UPI) that any effects of the conflict will be felt in the long term. “The critical point will be 2024, when Russia will decide whether to remain a partner and whether we want it to remain a partner.”

In June 2021, the president of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos), Dimitry Rogozin, threatened to leave the International Space Station program in 2025, if the United States does not lift sanctions against the country’s space sector. “If sanctions remain and are not lifted in the near future, the issue of Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS will be the responsibility of American partners,” he said.

In addition, Rogozin stated that Russia intends to build its own space station, and is considering sending cosmonauts to the Chinese station, Tiangong, which is still under construction. The countries also announced cooperation for the construction of a research base on the Moon. It is worth remembering that China is currently the main adversary of the USA, both here on Earth and in space.

But this is still, for now, a concern for the future. Asked about the impact of the conflict on the current operations of the ISS, NASA told the Digital Look that “everything goes as usual”.

“NASA continues to work with the Roscosmos State Space Corporation (Roscosmos) and our other international partners in Canada, Europe and Japan to maintain safe and continuous operations of the International Space Station. NASA and its international partners have maintained a continuous and productive human presence aboard the International Space Station for more than 21 years,” said Joshua A. Finch, public relations for the agency.

According to him, Russia will launch three cosmonauts towards the Space Station on March 18. On the 30th, a Soyuz spacecraft will return with cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov, in addition to the American Mark Vande Hei, who is completing a mission of almost a year on board.

Finally, two American astronauts this month completed their training in Russia, and three Russian cosmonauts are at Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA, also in training for future missions.

