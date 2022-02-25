With record distributions, Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) paid dividends of BRL 146 billion in 2021

Only the volume of earnings distributed by Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4) in 2021 is equivalent to the market value of companies the size of the BTG Pactual bank (BPAC11), reveals a survey by Economatica.

According to the financial information provider, dividends and interest on equity distributed by these companies totaled BRL 146 billion in 2021, while the market value of BTG bank on February 24 this year was BRL 136 billion.

Dividends and interest on equity for Vale were R$73.287 billion last year, the highest nominal value ever distributed by a publicly traded company. Petrobras, on the other hand, paid its shareholders R$ 72.718 billion.

The survey considers data referring to the cash outflow of companies from 2005 to 2021, intended exclusively for the payment of earnings.

In the case of Petrobras, it still has BRL 37.3 billion for the year 2021, but that will only be distributed in 2022. According to the company, total dividends for last year were BRL 101.4 billion, a record amount for the oil company.

Among the 20 largest annual distributions of earnings made by Brazilian companies, eight were made by banks in previous years, among which are Itaú, Santander and Bradesco.

The list also includes the distributions of earnings made by Ambev in the years 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2021.

Even considering the historical values ​​adjusted for inflation, the distributions of Vale and Petrobras also lead the list.

