With war in Ukraine and soaring oil, what is the price of fuel?

The director of Marketing and Logistics at Petrobras, Cláudio Mastella, said this Thursday (24) that the company will wait for the evolution of the international scenario before deciding to transfer the increase in oil prices after the beginning of the Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Here in Paranáthe Union of Retail Fuel, Petroleum derivatives, Natural Gas, Biofuels and Convenience Stores of Paraná (Paranapetro) has not yet expressed itself on the possibility of price increases and expectations after the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Cláudio Mastella said that Petrobras will observe the world scenario. “We need to keep watching a little bit, we don’t have an easy or simple answer”, he said, in a virtual conference with analysts to detail the record profit of R$ 106.6 billion registered by the company in 2021.

+ Read more: Why is Russia invading Ukraine?

Petrobras has already been questioned for the long time without readjustments in a scenario of high international quotations. The latest increases in the prices of gasoline and diesel sold by the company were made on January 12.

This Thursday, the price of Brent oil, an international benchmark for prices negotiated in London, hit US$ 105 per barrel for the first time since 2014. At the conference with Petrobras’ board, analysts asked what the limit is to hold transfers.

“Due to various geopolitical tensions, we have seen an increase in prices. In parallel, the dollar is devaluing”, highlighted Mastella. “With these two opposing movements, we were able to maintain our prices.”

On the impacts of the situation in Ukraine, he said that the market is currently experiencing a “peak volatility” and that the moment is still one of “extreme uncertainty”. Therefore, the company will continue to observe the market before making decisions.

In 2021, following the rise in oil prices and the exchange rate devaluation, Petrobras sold its fuel for an average price of R$ 416.4 per barrel, the highest ever recorded. The transfers took pump prices in the country to historic records as well.

The increase in international quotations and the pass-through to the price of derivatives was the main driver of the record profit recorded by the company in the year. Based on its performance, the company will distribute a total of R$101.4 billion in dividends.

At the conference with analysts this Thursday, Petrobras president Joaquim Silva e Luna celebrated “excellent operational and financial results” and reinforced the defense that a profitable Petrobras guarantees greater returns for society as a whole.

The company claims, for example, that it returned to shareholders and governments 57% of all its operating cash generation, both in payment of taxes and distribution of dividends, a total of R$230 billion.

For Silva e Luna, “this is only possible because we imprint rationality both in our strategic plan and in our financial and operational management”.

The rise in fuel prices has become a headache for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), given the possible effects of escalating inflation on the campaign for his reelection.

The government has already tried to share responsibility with governors, then it started to criticize the state-owned company itself and, finally, it tries to approve in Congress the reduction of taxes on products.

The fuel price policy is also the target of pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, such as the leader of the polls, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who talks about reviewing the current model.