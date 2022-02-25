Without correction since 2015, the IR table accumulates a lag of 134.5%; number of exempt would almost triple with adjustment | Income tax

The number of taxpayers exempt from Income Tax would almost triple and more than 15 million Brazilians would be exempt from the payment if the calculation base table were corrected fully by the inflation accumulated in recent years, according to calculations by auditors of the Federal Revenue Service.

The lag in the Individual Income Tax table has been growing for years and has increased even more under the Bolsonaro government.

With the country’s official inflation reaching 10.06% last year, the National Association of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Unafisco) calculated that the accumulated lag of the personal income tax table reaches 134.53%. The percentage considers the adjustments made and the inflation accumulated since 1996 (the year in which the IRPF table ceased to undergo annual readjustments).

In the Bolsonaro government alone, the gap is 24.49%. The last correction of the table was carried out in 2015 and there is no indication of an update in the short term.

1 of 2 Impacts of a correction of the IR table on the number of exempt — Photo: Economy g1 Impacts of a correction of the IR table on the number of exempt — Photo: Economy g1

The correction of the Income Tax table was a presidential campaign promise Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. In June last year, the government sent a proposal for a partial correction of the table to Congress as part of the tax reform. The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies, but remains paralyzed in the Senate.

wanted by g1 and asked about the proposal currently defended by the government for the correction of the IR table, the Ministry of Economy informed that it will not comment.

The lag in the table leads people with less and less purchasing power to the contribution base – that is, there are more and more people obliged to pay tax. That’s because wages go up to correct for inflation (or at least part of it), but the income tax table remains the same.

According to the current table, the exemption range goes up to R$ 1,903. If the income tax table were fully corrected for accumulated inflation, it would rise to R$4,465.

THE delay in correcting the table also causes many taxpayers to pay a higher rate compared to the previous yearr, since salary readjustments (even if below inflation) can cause the person to enter another income range of the IR table. See table below:

2 of 2 Income Tax Table accumulates a lag of 134.5% — Photo: Economia g1 Income Tax Table accumulates a lag of 134.5% — Photo: Economia g1

O number of exempt taxpayers in calendar year 2022 is estimated at 8.28 million, out of a total of 33.5 million declarants.

Unafisco calculates that the total number would jump to 23.75 million with a full correction of the table, of which 4.65 million would enter the account of the gap in the current government.

“By not correcting the table, more than 15 million taxpayers who could benefit from the exemption will be paying tax. This is a tremendous injustice, because the one who most bears the burden is the salaried middle class”, says the president of Unafisco, Mauro Silva.

Deduction values ​​also lagged

The auditors also draw attention to the outdated limits of allowed deductions and installments to be deducted from each income bracket.

Today, the ceiling for the discount per dependent is R$2,275.08 per year. With correction, it could reach R$ 5,335.67. The deduction with education is currently limited to R$3,561.50 per year. To replace the entire inflation lag, the corrected amount should be BRL 8,352.67.

Increase in the tax burden

The federal income tax collection for the 2022 calendar year is estimated by the auditors at R$ 285.5 billion. Any correction of the table would represent a loss of revenue for the government.

Unafisco estimates that a complete correction of the table would take the amount that enters the coffers to a much smaller number, of R$ 123 billion. Therefore, the full correction of the IRPF table would cause a collection loss of around R$ 162.75 billion.

“Almost BRL 163 billion are being taken from families, BRL 47 billion of which in the Bolsonaro government alone, which could be used to boost the economy. says the president of Unafisco.

The auditors’ projections show that a correction of the table by 24.49% (lag between 2018 and 2021) would result in a collection of BRL 238.1 billion in the year, representing a drop of BRL 47.68 billion in this revenue.

“The reduction in IRPF collection can be offset by actions that comply with the principle of ability to pay, without burdening the most vulnerable part of the population, as discussed by Unafisco Nacional. In this sense, the taxation of the distribution of dividends, the institution of tax on large fortunes, the reduction of tax privileges are examples that would tax the bands with greater contributory capacity, and would allow the new IRPF exemption limit to be applicable without greater collection losses”, says a technical note from the auditors.

Brazil is one of the few countries currently that does not tax the distribution of profits and dividends to individuals, which was in force until 1995 and was extinguished.. Analysts estimate that, by taxing income and assets a little, and consumption a lot — in comparison with other countries — the Brazilian tax system penalizes the poorest part of the population and benefits the very rich.

Valdo Cruz on the readjustment of the IR table: ‘It ends up implying less money in the Brazilian’s pocket’

Unfulfilled campaign promise

During the 2018 campaign, then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro defended exemption for those who earn up to five minimum wages (R$6,060 currently). At the time, he also proposed a single rate of 20% above that amount.

The project presented by the government to Congress in 2021 provided for an update of the Income Tax table for individuals, exempting all CLT workers who receive up to R$ 2,500 from IR, which would correspond to a correction of 31% in relation to IR. to the current limit.

The proposal to reform the IR remains paralyzed in the Federal Senate, after being approved by the Chamber of Deputies with changes in October of last year – and therefore is not yet in force.