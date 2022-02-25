‘World’s largest plane is still whole’, says Ukrainian pilot who pilots giant Antonov An-225





Since the early hours of this Thursday morning (24), rumors began to proliferate on the internet that the Antonov An-225 Mryia, the largest commercial aircraft in the world, had been damaged or even destroyed in the Russian attack on the Gostomel airport on the outskirts of Kiev.

However, about an hour ago (since this post was written), Antonov Airlines chief pilot, Dmytro Antonov, confirmed via Facebook that the An-225 was not destroyed. The pilot is known for maintaining a YouTube channel in which he shows various flight operations with the giant plane, many of which have already been passed on to AEROIN.

While reports say that the Russians had taken control of the airport in the nearby city of Kiev, it appears that Antonov’s large planes were not destroyed. The situation, however, remains out of control. Dmytro Antonov So I said on Facebook (free translation):

“Dear friends. Everything proved. Big disappointment again. Gostomel airport is now under Russian air forces. Big planes can land tonight. Positive Mriya is whole. We hope and Glory to Ukraine”.



