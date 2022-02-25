Xbox Games With Gold March Games Revealed!

Update 02/24/22 – 13:10

And the rumor was absolutely correct! Microsoft just officially announced that the free games for March are: The Flame in the Flood, Street Power Soccer, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel and SpongeBob’s Truth or Square.

Xbox GWG March:

-The Flame in the Flood

-Street Power Soccer

-Sacred 2 Fallen Angel

-SpongeBob’s Truth or Squarehttps://t.co/K0dMcr6b5g pic.twitter.com/rd0tZWq1nN — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 24, 2022

ORIGINAL:

Free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers to activate in the month of March 2022 may have been revealed via a leak this week. The information comes from the Dealabs forum, through the user billbil-kun.

The reader may not recognize this person by name, but this French forum user has a great track record of correctly leaking games from PC Plus, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Games With Gold itself. The information, then, is not yet official, but it comes from a source that has been right more times.

The games mentioned are:

The Flame in the Floodavailable from March 1st to March 31st.

Street Power Socceravailable from March 16th to April 15th.

Sacred 2: Fallen Angelavailable from the 1st to the 15th of March.

SpongeBob’s Truth or Squareavailable from the 16th to the 31st of March.

As mentioned earlier, these games have yet to be officially confirmed by Microsoft, but they come from a source that has gotten this information right before.

In the meantime, February’s Games With Gold games are still available. Players have until the 28th to activate broken sword 5 and Ms. Splosion Manand until March 15th to activate Aerial Knight’s Never Yield.