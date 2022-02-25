You Won’t Believe the Benefits of Eating Granola for Breakfast

Several nutritionists recommend eating granola for breakfast, especially mixed with fruit or low-fat plain yogurt. This mix of nuts, grains and seeds helps a lot in maintaining and improving the health of the human body.

Eating granola can be the action that was missing to take better care of the body and, consequently, the mind. She is one of the best foods to start the daily routine well.

Check out the top health benefits of granola

– Lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol level

Granola manages to balance the blood glucose level and still cause the body to feel full. This is one of the reasons that make it ideal for those who want to lose weight. It also manages to lower LDL cholesterol levels, considered harmful. The oatmeal in granola is capable of doing this amazing job.

– Source of healthy fats

Fat is essential for the human body to stay active and responsive. However, the ideal is that fats considered healthy are ingested, such as omega 3, for example. Granola contains satisfactory levels of positive fats, which are derived from its oilseeds. They also work in the fight against LDL cholesterol.

– Provides vitamins to the body

The food has an interesting base of vitamins, including vitamin E and folic acid. In addition, it is a great source of antioxidants that fight free radicals and tissue degeneration.

– Improves intestinal transit

Perhaps one of the strongest points of granola is the large amount of dietary fiber. Some of them are even soluble in water, which increases the feeling of satiety, as mentioned earlier. Fibers help improve intestinal transit and improve the functioning of the digestive system.

– Large amount of minerals

In all, 5 essential minerals for health can be found: magnesium, phosphorus, copper, zinc and selenium. They act in providing energy to the body, as well as helping with memory, blood pressure regulation and the health of the cardiovascular system.

– Improves the nervous system

In addition to strengthening the immune system against viruses and microorganisms, granola also acts in improving brain health.