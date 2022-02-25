Zelensky invites Putin to talks, says Russian news agency

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyinvited the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, for negotiations, according to the Russian news agency RIA. “I want to appeal to the President of the Russian Federation once again. Let’s sit at the negotiating table to prevent people from being killed,” the Ukrainian reportedly said. This Friday morning, the 25th, the message was also reinforced by the Ukrainian presidential adviser. Mykhailo Podolyak who stated, in a message to the Reuters news agency, that Ukraine wants peace and is ready to negotiate, including on neutral status vis-à-vis the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO): “If negotiations are possible, they must be carried out. If in Moscow they say they want to have conversations, including about neutral status, we are not afraid of that (…) Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent search for peace”.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow that Russia was also ready to negotiate, but made it a condition that the Armed Forces of Ukraine lay down their weapons. According to him, after that, the people who live in Ukraine will be able to “determine their own future without any external pressure”. Ukraine is currently not part of NATO or the European Union, although it wants to join both. The situation is one of the reasons for the Russian invasion of the country, as Putin wants to keep Western influence away from its borders. Despite this, after Ukraine gained independence with the dissolution of the Soviet Union, it gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from European countries.